Taylor Swift fans ‘terrified’ as star looks on 'verge of collapse’ in video after fan died in Brazil

The intense heat at Taylor Swift's concert in Rio de Janeiro raised serious concerns among fans, especially after videos surfaced showing the singer visibly struggling during her performance.

One worried fan took to Twitter, saying, "This is so scary, the way Taylor shortened 'Take Me Home' to take a deep breath."

They added, "She was so red. You can tell how much she’s struggling with the heat, I’ve never seen her like this before."

Another echoed similar sentiments, observing, "She’s beet red. I can’t imagine how much energy that show took."

The situation was alarming even to those who recognized Taylor's excellent physical shape, with one comment noting, "She is only 33 and in incredible physical shape. That she was struggling that much is really scary."

The severity of the heat was brought into sharp focus following the tragic death of 23-year-old fan Ana Clara Benevides due to cardiac arrest before the concert began.

Taylor, responding to the grave situation, postponed her Saturday night concert, explaining the rationale behind her decision in an Instagram Story:

"I'm writing this from my dressing room in the stadium. The decision has been made to postpone tonight's show due to extreme temperatures in Rio."

She stressed the importance of safety, stating, "The safety and well-being of my fans, fellow performers and crew has to and always will come first."

Ana Clara's final moments, shared on social media, showed her enduring the blistering heat at the Rio stadium, fanning herself and seeking shade, yet still exuding excitement about seeing Taylor perform.

She described the concert as a "dream come true," highlighting her anticipation and joy.

