Taylor Swift cancels Eras tour event following death of fan - details

Taylor Swift has confirmed the postponement of one of show in Brazil on Saturday due to the ongoing weather conditions in the country. The announcement comes after a young fan fainted ahead of her show on Friday night and ultimately died.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Taylor penned: "I'm writing this from my dressing room in the stadium. The decision has been made to postpone tonight's show due to the extreme temperatures in Rio. The safety and well-being of my fans, fellow performers, and crew has to and always will come first."

The move comes after Ana Clara Benevides, 23, reportedly passed away after feeling unwell as she attended the concert, according to Folha De S. Paulo. A friend of Ana's, nurse Thiago Fernandes, said that the 23-year-old fainted in the front row where she was given CPR for 40 minutes, before being transported to a hospital where she suffered a second cardiac arrest and passed away.

"I can't believe I'm writing these words, but it is with a shattered heart that I say we lost a fan earlier tonight before my show," the singer said in an emotional statement. "I can't even tell you how devastated I am by this.

"There's very little information I have other than the fact that she was so incredibly beautiful and far too young. I'm not going to be able to speak about this from stage because I feel overwhelmed by grief when I even try to talk about it."

The 'Shake It Off' singer conluded: "I want to say now I feel this loss deeply and my broken heart goes out to her family and friends. This is the last thing I ever thought would happen when we decided to bring this tour to Brazil."

Friday night saw Taylor perform her first of three shows in Rio de Janeiro, where temperatures soared to almost 100 degrees. During the Friday show, the singer was seen handing water to fans during the show, which was impaired by the heat wave.

Going forward, it's been announced that fans would be able to bring their own water into the venue. The move was confirmed by Flávio Dino, the Minister of Justice and Public Security. Furthermore, the minister announced that companies running shows with high heat exposure "must provide free drinking water in easily accessible 'hydration islands'."

Taylor was forced to cancel a show in Buenos Aires on November 10 due to "truly chaotic" weather conditions. The star rescheduled the performance for November 12 instead saying she was "never going to endanger my fans."

