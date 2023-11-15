Travis Kelce apologizes for viral Eras Tour moment, shares surprise details of relationship with Taylor Swift's dad

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's headline-making romance reached new heights over the weekend when they both traveled to Argentina for the superstar's return to her Eras Tour.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight-end's attendance at the concert immediately spawned excited reactions from fans, viral moments viral moments and yet more internet discourse, and now Travis himself is weighing in.

Though the NFL star gave his podcast listeners insight into the extra special weekend, and broke down what it was really like to watch the concert next to none other than Taylor's dad Scott Swift.

On the latest episode of his New Heights podcast with his brother Jason Kelce, Travis addressed meeting his girl's dad, and the viral moment when Taylor changed the lyrics to her hit song "Karma" to: "Karma is the guy on the Chiefs, coming straight home to me" – and he left Scott hanging for a high five.

Not one to shy away from calling his brother out, Jason was sure to put Travis on the hot seat about the moment.

"How does it feel to be the guy on the Chiefs?" the Eagles player cheekily asked, as Travis revealed he only had a little bit of a clue that Taylor might make the bold public gesture.

"It still shocked me," he said, and Jason fired back: "You were so shocked you left Scott hanging… Scott's over here looking for a high five…"

"Mr. Swift I apologize, big guy," Travis promptly declared, as he added: "Ah man I missed that, I never miss a high five too. Big high five guy, it's the most electric thing you can do at an event, so, sorry to Mr. Swift."

Still, regardless of the missed high five, Travis appears to have Scott's stamp of approval, and despite his home team technically being Jason's, the Philadelphia Eagles, he was seen throughout the concert sporting a Chiefs lanyard in honor of his daughter's beau.

"Got him over here to the good side. Just one by one getting all the good ones to come over," Travis joked," before revealing he "might have persuaded him" when he met him the night before at dinner.

Proving that he is starting to get to know Scott well, he impressed his brother as he shared that Mr. Swift was also once a football player.

He concluded his candid insight into the special weekend with: "For those of you who haven't seen all the videos of me on your TikTok and your Instagram feed, I was enjoying myself down there in Buenos Aires. The show was even more electric knowing I had a little bit more to enjoy it for, and Taylor absolutely ripped it, she killed it, and it looked like she was having some fun out there."

