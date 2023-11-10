Jamie Redknapp's wife Frida shares insight into family dynamic - and Raphael is being so naughty!

Jamie Redknapp and wife Frida have a busy household as they co-parent seven children together, and it appears that their young son Raphael, one, has developed a little bit of a naughty streak.

In a photo taken inside their expansive kitchen, Frida shared a photo of Raphael attempting to steal a half-eaten chocolate bar that had been left on the counter by his older sister. The young man could only just reach over the counter, but that didn't stop him from being determined to grab the tasty treat that had been left out.

The chocolate had been left in a yellow wrapper and Raphael's hand could be seen peeking over the marble counter, which also featured a wooden spatula on the side, just in case he couldn't reach!

In her caption, Frida joked: "Oh nooo... Rapha has seen the half eaten [chocolate bar emoji] his sister left on the counter," finishing the post off with a laughing face emoji.

Raphael proved to be a little cheeky!

Jamie and Frida have shared several glimpses into their young son's life as he continues to grow up, and the model shared a beautiful mother-son moment between herself and her youngest earlier in the week.

In a sweet behind-the-scenes glimpse, she shared a snippet of Raphael looking sceptical as he touched her face, which was covered with a green face mask, and he appeared to attempt to wipe it off!

© Instagram Frida and Jamie co-parent seven children

The model jokingly captioned the image: "@hellomantle Rapha's not too sure about your green mask [crying laughing emoji]. I told him it's great though!"

It's clear that the youngster enjoys a strong bond with his parents, with his face typically lighting up whenever he sees them. Frida demonstrated this recently in an adorable clip that she shared on her Instagram Stories.

© Instagram Frida often shares insights into her life with her young son

In the video, the blonde beauty wheeled her youngest son through a shopping centre in his buggy when they came across a Sketchers shop that featured Jamie on its promotional material. Frida made sure Raphael got a good look at the poster, and the tot beamed with joy as he recognised his father on the advertisement.

The star even jokingly shared a snippet of their conversation, writing: "Who's that handsome guy Rapha?" and bursting a speech bubble from her son's mouth that read: "It's my dada in slip-ins."

© Instagram The rest of Frida's family are fairly private

Raphael will turn two this month and ahead of his big day, Frida shared the most adorable snaps of the youngster in a blazer, matching trousers and trainers. The tot was having a ball driving a car simulator, with his model mum joking: "I'm not sure our driver had passed his test last night. Looked a bit too young to me."

