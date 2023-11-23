Janette Manrara's baby girl Lyra steals the show at lavish 40th birthday celebrations - and she's changed so much

Janette Manrara is every inch the doting mum and on Tuesday, she shared a slew of brand new photos of her baby girl, Lyra Rose - and you won't believe how much she has changed.

Taking to her Instagram account, the It Takes Two host shared a number of beautiful snaps from her lavish 40th birthday celebrations where she and her closest friends and family lived it up at the Ned, an exclusive hotel and members club where they enjoyed a lavish meal.

Lyra Rose and her doting parents all donned matching outfits

Despite the glamour of her big day, little Lyra is the one who truly stole the show as she beamed in a series of photos and videos with her parents.

Captioning the post, Janette penned: "Yesterday was a very special day. Had all of my closest friends with me (even @carlasossi who flew over from the USA just to be there) my mother, my husband, and my beautiful Lyra [rose emoji].

Lyra has changed so much

"Wish I had my family from Miami there w/ me as well, but feeling grateful for all of life’s blessings. A day I will cherish forever.

"Thank you to @thenedlondon and @nathhunterpope for organising it fabulously, and to everyone who came to celebrate 40 w/ me [chamoagne and white heart emoji]."

Ashley Roberts joined Janette for her celebrations

The featured photo of the carousel showed the proud mum cradling her baby girl, who was wearing the most adorable ivory dress. In fact, she perfectly matched her parents who were both donned in cream ensembles; Janette in a figure-flattering lace jumpsuit and her husband, Aljaz Skorjanec, opting for a beige suit and cream T-shirt.

The trio were captured posing on the chic harlequin floors that perfectly matched their monochrome aesthetic for the day.

Janette Manrara and Aljaz playing with their daughter Lyra Rose

Another sweet moment saw a video clip of little Lyra playing with her doting parents and her smile was just infectious!

Friends and fans couldn't wait to weigh in on the touching update. "Gorgeous pictures! What a happy baby Lyra is!," one follower penned. A second added: "Lyra has daddy’s huge happy smile," alongside a red love heart emoji.

Meanwhile a third penned: "What a beautiful babyyyyy," alongside a heart eyes emoji.