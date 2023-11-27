Taylor Swift’s bittersweet moment at final show after fan tragically died in Rio

The tragic passing of Ana Clara Benevides, a 23-year-old fan, cast a somber shadow over Taylor Swift's recent concert series in Brazil.

Ana Clara's family was recently seen attending Taylor's final show in São Paulo, an event that undoubtedly held deep emotional significance for them.

In a poignant scene captured on video, Ana Clara's family gathered in a VIP area at Allianz Parque stadium, donning T-shirts bearing her image. While it remains unclear if Taylor's team extended a personal invitation to the family, their presence at the concert was a moving tribute to their lost loved one.

Ana Clara's untimely death occurred at Taylor's Rio de Janeiro performance on November 17th.

The college student, studying psychology, went into cardiac arrest before the concert began. Despite efforts to resuscitate her for around 40 minutes at the stadium, she tragically suffered a second cardiac arrest en route to the hospital and passed away shortly thereafter.

The news deeply affected Taylor, prompting her to share a heartfelt message on Instagram. "I can’t believe I’m writing these words but it is with a shattered heart that I say we lost a fan earlier tonight before my show," she wrote, expressing her devastation and grief over the incident. Out of respect, Taylor chose not to address the tragedy during her performances.

© Buda Mendes/TAS23 Taylor Swift performs onstage during "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour" at Allianz Parque n Sao Paulo, Brazil.

However, fans speculated that Taylor's rendition of "Bigger Than the Whole Sky" at her November 19th concert was a subtle homage to Ana Clara. This gesture, though not explicitly stated, resonated with many as a moment of remembrance.

Ana Clara's father, Weiny Machado, shared his profound grief in the wake of his daughter's death. "I lost my only daughter, a happy and intelligent girl. She was about to graduate in psychology next April, saving money,” he told local media. His words painted a picture of a bright, ambitious young woman whose life was tragically cut short.

© Getty Images Taylor was heartbroken when a fan died

Weiny also called for an investigation into the conditions at the Rio stadium, particularly concerning allegations that fans were prohibited from bringing water during a severe heatwave.

This concern was mirrored by scenes of Taylor's crew, stadium staff, and even Taylor herself trying desperately to distribute water to overheated concertgoers, some of whom were chanting for water.

Taylor Swift wipes away tears at concert

Taylor, visibly affected by the intense heat, was even caught on video gasping for air after performing. In response to these dangerous conditions and the tragedy of Ana Clara's passing, Taylor postponed her concert scheduled for the next day, prioritizing the safety and well-being of everyone involved.

As Taylor concludes her South American tour, she faces a reflective period before resuming her performances in Tokyo, Japan, for a four-night stint in February. The loss of Ana Clara Benevides remains a poignant reminder of the fragility of life and the profound impact music and artists have on their fans.

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.