Inside Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's first Thanksgiving plans as a couple

The relationship between Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift only seems to get stronger despite the fact they have only been publicly dating for a couple of months.

As Thanksgiving, a time dedicated to family, rolls around the corner, you might wonder what these two family oriented lovebirds might be doing together, particularly as Taylor continues her tour.

Here’s everything you need to know about Taylor and Travis’ thanksgiving plans.

WATCH: Taylor Swift meets Travis Kelce's dad for the first time

How will Taylor Swift be spending Thanksgiving?

It seemed to fans that Taylor and Travis were destined to celebrate Thanksgiving together until issues struck the South American leg of the ‘Cruel Summer’ singer’s tour.

Originally she was expected to fly home for Thanksgiving and watch Travis Kelce’s football game, but now it seems she will stay in the South American country.

Ever since Taylor landed in Argentina, she’s had technical issues throughout the tour which has meant that she’s had to reschedule certain tour dates. When pouring rain struck in Buenos Aires, the singer cancelled her November 10th concert to instead perform it on November 12th because “I’m never going to endanger my fans”.

© Getty Images Taylor is currently on tour

As a heatwave struck Brazil, disaster struck during her November 17th gig. Fans were reportedly prohibited from bringing water bottles into the Rio de Janiero stadium, and one 23-year-old fan passed away after fainting in the front row and experiencing a heart attack.

It seems that after the tragic death of Ana Clara Benevides, the singer might instead be staying in Brazil for the holidays now, as she will perform in São Paulo from Saturday to Monday.

© Jason Miller Travis just announced his 'lonely' Thanksgiving plans

Will the couple be spending Thanksgiving together?

The star tight end revealed in a podcast episode with brother Jason Kelce that he will "be feasting on KFC because I won't have anybody here."

While it looks like he won’t be spending Thanksgiving with his new girlfriend, that’s not to say he’ll spend the holiday completely alone as his brother was quick to offer a seat at his own table for the day.

© Gabriella Ricciardi Travis and his brother Jason

Jason suggested that Travis make a "quick trip" to see his nieces in Philadelphia, as they'll "have plenty of food." Jason and his wife Kylie have three daughters.

How did the singer spend last Thanksgiving?

While very little was revealed about how Taylor Swift spent the holidays last year, it’s possible she spent the day with boyfriend at the time Joe Alwyn.

The Friday after Thanksgiving, Joe posted a photo to Instagram Stories of a black and white cat snuggled up to his ankle; the cat, Benjamin, reportedly belongs to Taylor.

© Getty Taylor was still with Joe Alwyn last Thanksgiving

Last fall Taylor had released Midnights, her tenth studio album, to critical and commercial acclaim, so the singer was riding high as everything she was posting on Instagram seemed to revolve around the creation of the album, and the release of the iconic ten minute version of ‘All Too Well’.

How does the NFL player usually spend Thanksgiving?

Not much is know about how Travis Kelce spent Thanksgiving last year, but the family oriented football star possibly spent the day with his parents, Donna and Ed.

© Gotham The pair have only been dating a couple of months

Speaking to his brother about previous Thanksgivings spent together, Jason reminded Travis that the day "always ended in tears" with Papa Kelce "screaming" at Travis to finish his food.

Jason explained that the Chiefs tight end is a “super picky” eater, while Travis revealed he likes to eat honey baked ham, mac and cheese and mother Donna Kelce's dinner rolls on the holiday.

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletterand get them delivered straight to your inbox.