Travis Kelce talks being guarded in Taylor Swift romance and the one warning he received

It's no secret that Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift are crazy about each other, especially after treating fans to a romantic display at a recent Eras Tour show in Argentina.

The 34-year-old Kansas City Chiefs tight end sat down with Wall Street Journal for their cover story, written by J.R. Moehringer, to talk all things football and also all things Taylor, and he didn't hold back.

One of the things Travis addressed was being "uncharacteristically guarded" in his relationship thanks to the increasing attention on the couple over the past few months.

"That was the biggest thing to me: make sure I don't say anything that would push Taylor away," the NFL star stated, adding that it was an adjustment at first to begin dating someone with so much focus on them in the media.

"Obviously I've never dated anyone with that kind of aura about them," Travis shared. "I've never dealt with it. But at the same time, I'm not running away from any of it.

"The scrutiny she gets, how much she has a magnifying glass on her, every single day, paparazzi outside her house, outside every restaurant she goes to, after every flight she gets off, and she's just living, enjoying life. When she acts like that I better not be the one acting all strange."

Travis also opened up about how he and Taylor, 33, first met and the way the love story (pun intended) first began, and it had a lot more to do with family than you'd think.

"There were definitely people she knew that knew who I was, in her corner [who said]: Yo! Did you know he was coming? I had somebody playing Cupid," he explained of their interactions at the first Chiefs game she famously attended.

Taylor was the one who then reached out, as Travis added: "She told me exactly what was going on and how I got lucky enough to get her to reach out."

Then her family got involved. "She'll probably hate me for saying this, but…when she came to Arrowhead, they gave her the big locker room as a dressing room, and her little cousins were taking pictures…in front of my locker."

However, the warning he received from his core group about the relationship was "Don't [expletive] this up! And me sitting here saying: Yeah – got it."

Travis has attempted to keep the more private details of their romance out of the spotlight, only occasionally diving into it with brother Jason Kelce on their New Heights podcast.

While the "Style" singer has been more tight-lipped about their new relationship, she gave the biggest indication of her growing feelings during her first South American show in Buenos Aires on November 11.

When closing out the show with the song "Karma," Taylor slyly modified the lyrics in one of the last choruses of the track to "Karma is the guy on the Chiefs/Coming straight home to me" from the original "Karma is the guy on the screen/Coming straight home to me."

