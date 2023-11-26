Taylor Swift's latest Eras Tour stop to prove very bittersweet – here's why

Taylor Swift's ongoing Eras Tour continues to rake in the big bucks on its way to solidifying its place as the highest grossing concert tour of all time.

The 33-year-old pop icon will perform one last show in Brazil on November 26 in São Paulo at the Allianz Parque arena with opener Sabrina Carpenter.

However, the show will most definitely be a bittersweet one, as it not only draws the South American lap of the tour to a close, but the entire first leg.

The Eras Tour concert film trailer

The Eras Tour kicked off on March 17 in Glendale, Arizona and has kept going non-stop, only taking an extended break in between the August 27 show in Mexico City and the November 9 show in Buenos Aires.

Taylor and her group will now take a break to spend the holidays with family and regroup, returning to the stage once again with the 2024 line-up of shows that kicks off over two months later in Tokyo on February 7.

The economy-boosting arena tour will then continue for the rest of the year around the world (specifically Asia, Australia, Europe, and North America) before finally coming to a close on December 8 in Vancouver, Canada.

© Getty Images Taylor will close out the first leg of her tour with a show on November 26

The South American leg, in particular, has been an eventful one for Taylor. It provided several heartbreaking moments, including the death of fan Ana Clara Benevides and the postponement of a show due to difficult weather.

The heatwave in Brazil sparked several reactions from fans regarding the concessions made for attendees, and the "Shake It Off" singer was seen actively advocating for her fans to receive proper care and hydration.

On a more positive note, her first Argentina show saw her "hard launch" her relationship with Travis Kelce with a few sweet nods, including changing the lyrics on the song "Karma" to "the guy on the Chiefs" to refer to the NFL star, who was in attendance.

© Getty Images The Eras Tour will return for a second leg on February 7, 2024

Their romance quickly went all kinds of viral when Taylor was captured rushing off the stage at the show and into Travis' arms, planting a big kiss as fans cheered around them.

She also made a special video appearance on the latest episode of ABC's Dancing with the Stars to cheer on the celebrity contestants for Taylor Swift Week.

© Getty Images The multi-billion dollar outing will eventually close on December 8, 2024 in Vancouver

"I so wish I could be there to see what you and your amazing choreographers and my friend Mandy Moore have put together, I so wish I could be there!" she remarked. "But I'm on tour in Brazil. I'm sending you guys all my love, and best of luck to all the contestants!"

Several fans also speculated whether Taylor would attend the premiere of Beyoncé's concert film Renaissance in Los Angeles on Saturday, November 25, the way Beyoncé had attended the Eras Tour concert film premiere in October.

© Getty Images The South American leg of Eras has already proven to be incredibly emotional and eventful

However, the night of the premiere, and all throughout Thanksgiving weekend, Taylor was on stage and performing in São Paulo for a set of three sold out shows.

