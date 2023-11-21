Travis Kelce's mom, Donna Kelce, has expressed her regret over her response to a question about Taylor Swift during the early days of her romance with the Kansas City Chiefs tight end.

Back in October, many Swifties believed that Donna wasn't a fan of the pop star after she appeared unenthusiastic about their interaction at one of her son's games during an appearance on the Today show.

Last month, Donna sat down with Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie, who were both quick to probe her about what it was like meeting Taylor when she rocked up to the Arrowhead Stadium suite for the first time to watch the Chiefs take on the Chicago Bears in September.

Donna spoke coyly about meeting the star, describing spending time with her as "okay", adding: "It's just one of those things where obviously everybody saw me. I was in the boxes with her. It's just another thing that's amped up my life."

However, the Kelce matriarch — who is also mom to Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce – has since clarified her comments and admitted that she regrets what she said.

Speaking to WSJ Magazine for Travis' recent cover interview, Donna explained that when she met Taylor her relationship with her son was "fairly new" and she didn't want to overshare any private details.

Now that the couple appears to be going from strength to strength since sparking up a romance in September, Donna seems much happier to gush over their blossoming relationship.

"I can tell you this," a "beaming" Donna told WSJ. "He's happier than I've seen him in a long time... God bless him. He shot for the stars!"

Travis has remained fairly tight-lipped about Taylor, admitting during the interview that one of his biggest concerns early on was to be careful about what he said publicly about their relationship.

"That was the biggest thing to me: make sure I don't say anything that would push Taylor away," he told WSJ. "Obviously I've never dated anyone with that kind of aura about them. I've never dealt with it. But at the same time, I'm not running away from any of it."

He added: "The scrutiny she gets, how much she has a magnifying glass on her, every single day, paparazzi outside her house, outside every restaurant she goes to, after every flight she gets off, and she's just living, enjoying life. When she acts like that, I better not be the one acting all strange."

The NFL star even revealed that he had help from someone on Taylor's team to finally get her to reach out after he publicly expressed interest in her.

"There were definitely people she knew that knew who I was, in her corner [who said]: 'Yo! Did you know he was coming?' I had somebody playing Cupid," he recalled.

"She told me exactly what was going on and how I got lucky enough to get her to reach out."

Since their relationship became public knowledge, Travis has noticed a growing interest in his personal life. "I've noticed a few things, paparazzi outside my house, [expletive] like that, for sure," he told his brother during an episode of their 'New Heights' podcast last month.

The intrusion into his private life could be why Travis reportedly snapped up another home in Kansas City to add to his staggering, multi-million-dollar property portfolio.

According to TMZ, the football star purchased a $6 million mansion nestled in a gated community that offers more privacy than his current home. It also boasts a waterfall, an elegant swimming pool, and even a mini golf course.

