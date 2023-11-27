Lilly Singh shares rare details of friendships with Priyanka Chopra and Mindy Kaling

Lilly Singh spoke with HELLO! about celebrating her Diwali bash earlier this month and using it to create a space for her community and her culture to thrive and be larger than life.

Over the years, the 35-year-old Canadian YouTuber and TV host has hosted and supported several prominent members of the Indian-American diaspora, including Mindy Kaling and Priyanka Chopra.

In our exclusive conversation, Lilly shared some rare insight into her friendships with the actresses and entrepreneurs and how they constantly will support and uplift each other.

Speaking of involving them in her grand Diwali parties, she said: "That's what I love as well, this year we were not only lucky to have prominent Indian-Americans, but also Indians from India as well.

"It is my personal mission to support other South Asians, especially women, because people like Priyanka and Mindy especially have literally paved the path for people like me to exist. And I will continue to give them their roses for that.

She continued to share that they were always available to each other to share industry advice and be part of important moments in their lives and careers.

"We support each other through a bunch of ways," Lilly said. "Anytime I've ever needed any industry advice or help, Mindy's always offered herself up to chat on the phone, to give me answers via email, she's always been really supportive that way."

"Same thing with Priyanka. I've been in a bind before, 'Hey, I really need a moderator for my book tour, I don't know what to do', and she goes 'I gotcha, girl.' We just show up for each other."

"It's as simple as that, we're all really, really busy. But we know it's important to show up for each other. And that's what we do. I've moderated Priyanka's book tour, I've always supported all of Mindy's shows, even in the press. I've always emphasized that Mindy has paved the path."

The A Little Late With Lilly Singh host spoke of the importance of being "loud" about their support of each other to counteract the criticism and negativity thrown their way.

"I think it's just really about not only supporting each other, but being vocal with that support," she continued. "I think we live in a culture right now where words, criticisms are really, really, really loud.

"And I'm a believer that support should also be really, really, really loud. And so that's just what I try to do."

When referring to her Diwali party, which she has hosted the two at and vice versa, she further added that it served as a space to showcase and highlight their beautiful culture as well.

"Growing up, I always celebrated Diwali and it was very small and intimate," Lilly explained. "And I used to see every other community have big parties. I always wished South Asians had a spot for our big, bad, epic bash, that we can go to that we know is going to be lavish and amazing. I wanted to create that space."

