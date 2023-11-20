Lilly Singh shares intimate details of star-studded Diwali party – and the AGT star who made the biggest impression

For YouTuber and TV host Lilly Singh, this year's Diwali extravaganza was another smashing success, with celebrity guests galore, drinks aplenty, and all good vibes.

Themed "Love and Light," the 35-year-old Canadian hosted her bash for the third year in a row with Johnnie Walker, hosting the likes of Mindy Kaling, Tan France, Victoria Justice, Liza Koshy, and more to ring in the Hindu Festival of Lights.

In a conversation with HELLO!, Lilly dives into the planning process for her Diwali celebration, why she loves putting together larger-than-life parties, her pick for a signature Johnnie Walker cocktail, and the America's Got Talent star who emerged as the highlight of the night. Read on…

© Alan Villasenor Lilly hosted her third annual Diwali party in collaboration with Johnnie Walker

The party planning process

I usually spend the full year planning my party. This is my third year throwing this party, and every year just gets bigger and more wild. I worked with all the same vendors for all three years because I really, really trust them. And we all have the same aligned mission, which is that we're trying to put on an event for the culture, the community, we're trying to make it a cool moment.

I come up with a theme, I come up with whatever big wild ideas I have, and then my event planners from SoCal Event Planners [will say] 'That's physically impossible, but we'll figure it out.' And then we go from there!

© Alan Villasenor "It really is like throwing an annual wedding reception for myself!"

Then really, it's just a year of sending out 'Save The Dates', curating the guest list, securing vendors, making a custom outfit that matches this theme. It really is like throwing an annual wedding reception for myself!

Her favorite celebrity to party with

I have fun with everyone, but I have to say one of the most iconic moments for me in this party was when Terry Crews came. Anyone who's followed me for more than five minutes knows my favorite movie on the planet is White Chicks. And there is…a Vanessa Carlton song ["A Thousand Miles"]. And I was like, 'Terry, you got to do this with me!'

© Alan Villasenor Lilly Singh and Terry Crews captured during Lilly Singh's annual Diwali party

That's another thing, every guest that comes to my party, the DJ has a song ready that I may want to put them on the spot with. I just have to look at the DJ being like, 'I know you know what I'm saying, the moment is here, make it happen.' And we did the little dance in the car from White Chicks. I think it was a spiritual moment for every single person that attended because everyone was like 'I'm witnessing comedy gold in person'. It was iconic.

On her collaboration with Johnnie Walker

I grew up in a house with Johnnie Walker because my dad collects Johnnie Walker. In fact, in my earlier videos, I used his bar as a backdrop for some of my sketches and people used to think I rented out a bar, like that's how much he has. They've sponsored all three parties and I'll be honest, I would not be able to throw these parties without them.

© Alan Villasenor Lilly and her father at her annual "Love & Light" Diwali party

They are the presenting sponsor, they make sure everyone leaves with a bottle of blue label and that's basically gold. They always let me show my culture in a way that's authentic and awesome.

As for my favorite cocktails…this year, I leaned towards the mango one, which was called the Mojo Dojo Mango House. We had a drink called Girl Math, which is like ginger lemon vibes with Johnnie Walker. Maybe I'm just a stereotypical South Asian, I don't know who loves mango!

Why she goes hard every Diwali

I will go hard for two reasons: One is I have always said that if I didn't work in entertainment, I would want to be an event planner. Hosting people is my love language, it is what I grew up with. And as I've gotten older, I've learned that I don't have many hobbies, every hobby I've ever had has turned into a job. Event planning is my hobby, it keeps me up at night, planning this party. It's from a spiritual and mental health place.

© Alan Villasenor "This year, I leaned towards the mango [cocktail], which was called the Mojo Dojo Mango House."

The second reason I go so big with it is that growing up, I always celebrated Diwali and it was very small and intimate. And I used to see every other community have big parties. I always wished South Asians had a spot for our big, bad, epic bash, that we can go to that we know is going to be lavish and amazing. I wanted to create that space.

Teasing Diwali 2024

I'm not going to give away too much. But I do know the date of Diwali. Much to my dismay, it's so close to Halloween, which would make things very difficult. But I know that I'm working with a potential date in my mind. And I think we might have already come up with a theme.

© Alan Villasenor "I always wished South Asians had a spot for our big, bad, epic bash, that we can go to that we know is going to be lavish and amazing. I wanted to create that space."

I think the reason we work on it so far in advance is that so many people messaged me after this party saying 'I have it in my calendar for next year'. But I think… somehow it's gonna be bigger and better, that's all I can say!

