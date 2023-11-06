Brooklyn Beckham pays tribute to dad David as he gives insight into wife Nicola Peltz's relationship with in-laws

Brooklyn Beckham has always been close to his parents, Victoria and David Beckham, and the 24-year-old has now offered rare details of wife Nicola's own relationship with her in-laws – while showing off his own love for his parents.

The avid gamer popped by The Westin New York Grand Central hotel to livestream the new Marriott Bonvoy Land game in the Fortnite universe, and during the stream revealed that he and wife Nicola are racking up the airmiles as they are "always traveling" to spend time with their respective parents.

© HELLO!/Dave Kotinsky Brooklyn Beckham wore Manchester United pants, honoring his father

Wearing a backwards cap, Brooklyn looked every inch the stylish celebrity he has become in his own right – but he paid tribute to his dad's career as he rocked a pair of Manchester United pants.

The soccer team was where David made his mark on the sport in the 1990s before he went on to have successful seasons at Real Madrid and LA Galaxy as well.

© Dave Kotinsky Brooklyn livestreams Fortnite (Photo by Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for Marriott Bonvoy

"I get to travel for work and I get to travel with my wife and my family and my wife's family. My mom and dad are between London and Miami and my wife's family is in Palm Beach so we are always traveling," Brooklyn shared with Twitch streamer Sommerset, who asked him about his jetset life as they played alongside him as together they explored Marriott Bonvoy’s new hotel themed mini-games.

But the famous son of Victoria and David Beckham admitted that it's not always glamorous, and that the traveling can get tiring – especially because he is now sharing his home with Nicola and six dogs that they had saved as part of Nicola's rescue charity Yogi's House.

In recent years, Brooklyn has been exploring his passion for cooking, and he frequently documents his culinary pursuits on social media app TikTok and even has his own Facebook series called 'Cookin' With Brooklyn' where he tackles various recipes alongside top chefs such as Nobu Matsuhisa and Roy Choi.

"I'm not a professional chef—at all… I've never said that. I never would say that. Obviously, my dad knew what he was doing at a very young age. I've only been [cooking] for not even three years," Brooklyn told Bustle, also revealing that he has struggled with the idea of living up to his father's success.

© Instagram / @victoriabeckham Nicola Peltz (second right) with Beckham siblings and Mia Regan (far right(

"I have a lot of anxiety. And to try and live up to what my dad did, it was just like, it got to the point where I was just, like, I really just want to make my own name for myself and work my arse off."

Brooklyn is married to American actress Nicola, whom he met in 2019.

They wed on April 9 2022 in a breathtaking, oceanfront ceremony at the Peltz family's estate in Palm Beach, Florida, an hour north of Miami where the Beckhams have a base.

