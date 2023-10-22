Priyanka Chopra talks 'extremely scary' motherhood moments with daughter Malti in candid confession

Priyanka Chopra finds motherhood both terrifying though simultaneously the "greatest thing" she has ever done.

The Quantico actress, 41, first became a mom almost two years ago, when she welcomed daughter Malti Marie via surrogacy with husband Nick Jonas, 31, who she married in 2018.

Now, as her tot approaches toddlerhood – almost two years after her 100-day NICU (neonatal intensive care unit) stint when she was born – she is reflecting on the past two years as a mom.

WATCH: Inside Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' Home

Speaking with People about her partnership with Marshalls for its new Good Stuff Social Club, Priyanka was candid about the rollercoaster of emotions that motherhood can bring.

She confessed it overwhelms her "I think every day," and explained: "I think when you put them to bed, it's extremely overwhelming because every single day you worry about what you can do wrong and what mistake you might make."

Still, she added: "But you have to check yourself, and I check myself with my family."

© Getty Little Malti made her first public appearance at The Jonas Brothers' Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony

The doting mom continued: "I look at [my daughter's] smile, and I'm like, 'Okay, okay. I'm doing good so far,'" maintaining: "It's the greatest thing I've ever done," though she admitted: "But it's extremely scary."

MORE: Priyanka Chopra is a mermaid in dazzling thigh-split gown amid Sophie Turner drama

MORE: Priyanka Chopra reflects on famous family's emotional marriage news: 'Protect this beautiful love'

Priyanka's journey to motherhood got off to a rocky start. She and her husband kept that they were expecting their first child together private until after Malti was born on January 15, 2022, and subsequently spent her first 100 days in the NICU.

© Getty Nick and Priyanka tied the knot in 2018

They first revealed their baby's health battle on Mother's Day 2022, when Nick penned on Instagram: "On this Mother's Day we can't help but reflect on these last few months and the rollercoaster we've been on, which we now know, so many people have also experienced," adding: "After 100 plus days in the NICU, our little girl is finally home."

© Instagram Malti will celebrate her second birthday on January 15, 2024

The Jonas Brothers singer continued: "Every family's journey is unique and requires a certain level of faith, and while ours was a challenging few months, what becomes abundantly clear, in retrospect, is how precious and perfect every moment is."

MORE: Priyanka Chopra Jonas' cutest mother-daughter moments with rarely-seen daughter Malti Marie

© Instagram Malti visited India for the first time earlier this year

Addressing his wife, he added: "Babe, you inspire me in every way, and you are taking to this new role with such ease and steadiness. I am so grateful to be on this journey with you. You are already an incredible mother. Happy Mother's Day. I love you."

In her own Mother's Day post also opening up about Malti's NICU stint, Priyanka then added: "There is no one I'd rather do this with than you. Thank you for making me a mama @nickjonas I love you."

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletterand get them delivered straight to your inbox.