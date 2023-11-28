Amy Dowden reveals how husband Ben Jones is supporting her through her cancer treatment

Strictly Come Dancing star Amy Dowden has shared a fresh glimpse inside her breast cancer journey.

In a new interview with Women's Health UK, the Caerphilly-born dancer, 33, spoke openly about the support she's received both at home and in the workplace.

© Mark Cant/Women's Health UK The dancer proudly showed off her shaved head

Musing on her husband Ben Jones' support, Amy told the publication: "He's been through so much with me with my Crohn's but I guess, like, nothing will ever break us now."

She went on to say: "If I mention something once, he'll buy it, or if it's a food I want, he's cooking it."

© Shutterstock Amy and Ben tied the knot in 2022

Elsewhere in the candid chat, Amy, who was first diagnosed with breast cancer in May this year, reflected on the crucial role of her Strictly family in helping her to feel like "a part of the series."

Highlighting the work of her incredible co-stars, the professional dancer revealed: "Honestly, not a day goes by without Dianne [Buswell] checking in on me; Carlos [Gu]; Katya [Jones]... production have gone above and beyond to make me part of the series as well.

"To have no part in it would have been soul-destroying. And not good for me mentally, whatsoever. I don't know what I would have done, I'll be honest with you."

© Mark Cant/Women's Health UK Amy graced the magazine's front cover

Appearing on the front cover of the December issue, Amy looked stunning in a ruffled peach dress complete with cut-out sections around the waist. The TV star proudly showed off her shaved head and sported a luminescent beauty blend featuring radiant highlighter, bronzed eyeshadow, and a glossy lip.

Earlier this month, Amy completed her eighth and final round of chemotherapy.

Over on Instagram, the star shared a photo of herself posing alongside two fellow breast cancer patients. In her update, she wrote: "Today all three of us ring that chemo bell! 32, 35 and 26 when all diagnosed with breast cancer, so please this is a note from us three to check your chest! Cancer doesn't discriminate! Our wish to you all is to remember to monthly check!"

The star first opened up about her cancer diagnosis back in May during an exclusive interview with HELLO!. Speaking about her diagnosis, she said: "You just don't ever think it's going to happen to you. I hadn't thought it was possible to get breast cancer at my age. My mum has had breast cancer, but she had it at a later age, in her 50s."

© Instagram Amy has been incredibly open about her cancer diagnosis

Musing on the pivotal moment when she noticed a change to her body, Amy went on to say: "I was in the shower and I felt this hard lump in my right breast. I was in shock; I checked again. I thought: 'Right, it could just be period-related, or so many things. I decided I was going to keep an eye on it for a few weeks. On holiday, putting body lotion on every day, I was noticing it."

The full Amy Dowden interview can be read in the December issue of Women's Health UK, on sale now.