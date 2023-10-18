Strictly's Amy Dowden stuns on romantic date with rarely-seen husband Ben amid cancer fight

Amy Dowden is still making sure to live life to the fullest with her grade III breast cancer diagnosis, with the popular dancer enjoying a date with her husband Ben Jones.

The 33-year-old shared a trio of photos of herself enjoying a meal with her beloved, with the professional dancer enjoying a green smoothie at the Pig & Pickle near Dudley. Amy shared a stunning snap of the pair together, both smiling together, before uploading a solo shot of herself grinning from ear to ear and one of Ben who smouldered as he gazed out of the window.

WATCH: Amy Dowden makes her Strictly return

Amy looked simply stunning in a pretty floral dress and a golden wristwatch. She wore a stunning natural wig that mirrored her hair colour, adding a black hairband in to keep her locks under control. Ben, meanwhile, rocked a green jacket and white shirt alongside a digital wristwatch.

In an uplifting caption, Amy said: "When you're having a good day so your husband treats you to brunch #itsthelittlethings #havingagoodday #chemo #newwig," and fans were quick to share their love.

© Instagram Amy and Ben headed to the Pig & Pickle

Co-star Dianne Buswell, who has proudly been supporting Amy throughout her journey shared: "Love this so so much. Hi Ben, hi Amy, miss you," while a second enthused: "LOVE this wig on you! You rock everything."

A third added: "That's so cute!! I hope you both have a great time together," while a fourth commented: "Following your story and in awe of your bravery and positivity, Amy. Sending love and healing vibes," and a fifth wrote: "A gorgeous couple, glad you’re feeling good today @amy_dowden you look beautiful as always."

© Instagram Amy was all smiles on her date

Amy first opened up about her cancer diagnosis back in May in an exclusive interview with HELLO! where she said: "You just don't ever think it's going to happen to you. I hadn't thought it was possible to get breast cancer at my age. My mum has had breast cancer, but she had it at a later age, in her 50s."

She continued: "I was in the shower and I felt this hard lump in my right breast. I was in shock; I checked again. I thought: 'Right, it could just be period-related, or so many things. I decided I was going to keep an eye on it for a few weeks. On holiday, putting body lotion on every day, I was noticing it.

© Instagram Ben resembled a model as he posed

"I started to check it less because it was worrying me, and I didn't want to flare my Crohn's up. Then, once we were back home, I went to do a [dance] show with Ben and I was putting some shimmer on and the lump felt so much bigger. I just knew I needed to go to the doctors."

The star has been undergoing chemotherapy, but she made her triumphant return to Strictly Come Dancing two weeks ago, on the show's annual Movie Week.

© Getty The star has been open about her cancer diagnosis

Following an introduction from her good friend and presenter Claudia Winkleman, Amy suddenly appeared on stage to read the terms and conditions for voting, sending the crowds into roaring applause. Bringing glitz and glamour to the ballroom, the 33-year-old stepped out in a bright white sequin dress for her return.

The TV star – who has spoken openly about her journey with cancer – also displayed her newly shaved head, and she couldn't have looked more radiant. Asked how she was doing, Amy replied: "I'm doing really well. I'm over halfway through treatment for chemo and I can't wait to be back with you all permanently!"