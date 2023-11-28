Jennifer Lawrence finally speaks out about plastic surgery claims

Jennifer Lawrence has finally silenced people commenting on her appearance following speculation that she might have undergone some cosmetic surgery.

In conversation with Kylie Jenner, the Oscar winning actress found they had a lot in common as they both faced a lot of public criticism for apparently getting surgery, which they both addressed in Interview Magazine.

© Randy Holmes Jennifer, a big fan of the Kardashians, interviewing Kim Kardashian on Jimmy Kimmel

Jennifer couldn’t help but laugh at the suggestion that she’s had “full plastic surgery”, with Kylie clarifying that: “I’ve been seeing the pictures. It doesn’t look like that.”

The Hunger Games actress went on to explain that she had been in the industry since she was 19, and at 33 years old she understood before and after pictures. But rather than the difference in her appearance being due to plastic surgery, there’s a simpler cause: “I grew up”, she explained.

“I lost baby weight in my face, and my face changed because I’m aging. Everybody thought I had a nose job, and I’m like: I’ve had the exact same nose. My cheeks got smaller. Thank you for bringing it up.”

Kylie Jenner, no stranger to accusations of cosmetic surgery, explained her own experience with tweakments.

“I did end up getting lip fillers”, she admitted, “but it’s also the same with me. I’ll see before and after photos when I’m 12 years old versus 26 and my eyebrows are filled differently. I have contour on.”

The entrepreneur asked: “How can you compare my 12-year-old face and say I’ve gotten my jaw shaved and eyelids removed?”

© Dia Dipasupil Kylie Jenner is no stranger to comments on her appearance, like Jennifer

While the beauty mogul denied the extent of her tweakments and augmentations, she revealed in an episode of The Kardashians earlier this year that she “got her breasts done” before welcoming her daughter in 2018.

Yet the 26-year-old seemed to regret the choice. “I just wish, obviously, I never got them done to begin with,” she said. “I would recommend anyone who is thinking about it to wait until after children.”

© John Lamparski Jennifer at the Dior Saks event

Speculation about their appearance is not the only thing Jennifer and Kylie had in common, as the actress gave birth to her first son, Cy, in 2022 with husband Cooke Maroney, an art gallery director. Kylie famously has two children, daughter Stormi and son Aire, whom she shares with ex Travis Scott.

After taking a break from the public eye, Jennifer is back on screens as this year she shocked fans in raunchy comedy No Hard Feelings.

She’s also gone back to her more indie roots after years of blockbuster success, as in 2022 she starred in Causeway as a U.S. soldier who experiences a traumatic brain injury after an IED explosion in Afghanistan.