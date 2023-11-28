Savannah Guthrie 'so excited' as she makes major announcement

Savannah Guthrie had some big news for fans on Tuesday and she made the low-key announcement on Instagram.

Taking to social media, Savannah shared a photo and simple caption that revealed something huge is just around the corner.

Savannah posted a photo of a book and wrote: "Excited to announce “Mostly What God Does” coming February 20, 2024! Preorder link in bio."

On closer inspection, the book is written by Savannah herself. While she didn't offer up any additional information, the book is described by Amazon as: "Mostly What God Does is centered on the essentials of God's love, a love that is needed now more than ever. Savannah Guthrie turns her journalistic eye toward the power of faith in everyday life."

The Christian literature will share reflections on faith and life and aims to be an inspiring read. Savannah is deeply spiritual and delved into her beliefs in an essay for Today which was adapted from a speech she gave at a Catholic luncheon.

"Motherhood and faith go together," she wrote. "I couldn’t do one without the other. You need faith to get through motherhood. Wine helps. But faith is crucial.

"Motherhood tells us everything we need to know about faith. Being a parent teaches us in the clearest terms how God, our Father in heaven, relates to us. His love, his frustrations, his compassion for us … The way we feel about our kids is about as close as we can get to grasping how God feels about us, His children."

Savannah is a mom to children, Charley, six, and Vale, nine, who she shares with her husband, Michael Feldman. She adores being a mom and shares her faith with her kids.

Savannah's 'miracle' family

However, it wasn't an easy journey to motherhood for Savannah and Michael. The star previously revealed that their youngest child was their "medical miracle" after they went through several rounds of IVF to welcome him.

"Because we are older," she explained to Health magazine. "It was important to me for her [Vale] to have a sibling, somebody to do life with.

Savannah's latest project is away from Today

"My husband and I, we decided, 'OK, let’s give it a shot,' you know? But it ended up taking more than one attempt. It took a few," she said.

"But we were lucky. I always say, Charley was, like, the last egg out. He really was. And we're so blessed."

Savannah has a strong faith

Savannah was 42 when she had her first child but she said she didn't purposefully delay having children. "I didn’t have my act together," she admitted to People magazine. "I was doing the best I could in my personal life, and my professional life was going better. So you know, you just keep doing the thing that works."

