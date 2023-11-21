Today star Savannah Guthrie's daughter Vale is so grown up on special day out with mom

Today star Savannah Guthrie's daughter Vale is so grown up her mom's latest Instagram post.

Sharing an update on her family life, the journalist revealed that she and her nine-year-old had enjoyed a festive afternoon watching the Christmas Spectacular at Radio City Music Hall.

In the post, Savannah included several snaps of the stage show, alongside a photo of Vale, whose smile couldn't be wider as she posed with festive red circles on her cheeks.

In the caption, Savannah penned: "Such an awesome time at @therockettes with my girl AND we met the amazing talented little girl who plays Clara … (also named Savannah!!)."

Fans were quick to comment on the post, with one person praising Savannah's adorable daughter. "Vale is the cutest," they wrote, while another added: "Oh I just love going to that, what a great day for the two of you."

© Savannah Guthrie on Instagram Vale was born in 2014

While Savannah tends to keep her home life out of the spotlight, back in August, she shared a sweet post to mark her daughter's ninth birthday.

Alongside a carousel of photos from Vale's big day, the TV star penned in the caption: "This is nine, and she is divine. And so is being her mommy."

As well as Vale, Savannah shares a six-year-old son named Charley with her husband Michael Feldman, who works as a public relations and communications director.

The couple have been married since 2014, and will celebrate their ten-year anniversary next March.

WATCH: Savannah Guthrie's family life explored

Back in 2020, Savannah opened up about the unusual thing that attracted her to Michael. "When we first started dating, he came over and fixed my toilet, which I found to be very attractive," she told Reveal.

"Mike is extremely handy, which is one of the things I liked about him when I first met him. I thought, 'Wow, here's a sophisticated guy who grew up in the city but who can actually do things.'"

© Instagram Savannah shares two children with her husband Michael

Savannah has been very open about her past pregnancy struggles and previously revealed that their son was their "medical miracle" following several rounds of IVF.

"Because we are older," she explained to Health magazine in 2019. "It was important to me for her [Vale] to have a sibling, somebody to do life with.

"My husband and I, we decided, 'OK, let’s give it a shot,' you know? But it ended up taking more than one attempt. It took a few," said Savannah, who was 42 when she welcomed her first baby.

© Getty Savannah has previously opened up about her pregnancy struggles

"But we were lucky. I always say, Charley was, like, the last egg out. He really was. And we're so blessed."

Clearly grateful for her gorgeous family, Savannah added: "In your 40s, and now my mid-to-late 40s, you have the difference in attitude where you can figure out what matters and what doesn't. And guess what? What matters is your family. Full stop."