Madonna declares she’s ‘luckiest mom in the world’ as she shares ‘proud’ moment with son Rocco Ritchie

Madonna recently had the opportunity to witness her eldest son, Rocco Ritchie, showcase his artistic talents at an art show in Milan, creating a memorable and proud moment for the iconic singer.

The 65-year-old star shared her experience with her 19 million Instagram followers, posting clips and photos from the unique event.

The exhibition, a collaborative effort between Rocco and the renowned Italian fashion photography duo Luigi and Iango, featured a live painting session. Rocco, 23, a budding artist with a growing reputation, took the stage alongside American model Lynley Eilers.

The setting was atmospheric, with candles and an orchestra adding to the ambiance.

In a striking moment, Lynley handed Rocco a cigarette before he started to paint her nude body, adorned only with a white base coat. Rocco's use of vibrant reds, yellows, and blues created a striking contrast against the model's form.

Reflecting on the evening, Madonna captioned her Instagram post: "A Magical Evening at The Palazzo Reale! The Exhibition of @luigiandiango was amazing. But to watch my son Rocco’s paint a model live @lynleyeilers was Truly a magical experience while musicians played Ravel’s 'Bolero' — A moment I will never forget! Bravo @roccoritchie.

© Dimitrios Kambouris Rocco Ritchie, Madonna and Lourdes Leon

“I am so proud of you and certainly the luckiest Mom in the world! Thank you to everyone who made it possible! Especially @luigiandiango @palazzorealemilano @dolcegabbana @abramovicinstitute."

Rocco, who co-founded his gallery called Maison Rhed, has developed a strong artistic identity, partly influenced by his upbringing in a home passionate about art and culture. In a conversation with Vogue Hong Kong, Rocco acknowledged the artistic influence of his parents, Madonna and filmmaker Guy Ritchie, despite neither being painters.

© Instagram Lourdes Leon and Rocco Ritchie join Madonna during her 65th birthday celebration

"Their shared fascination eventually piqued my interest and since I can remember I've always been surrounded by it," he shared.

Despite past reports of a strained relationship due to Madonna and Guy Ritchie's custody battle over Rocco, it appears that they have moved past their differences, with Madonna expressing immense pride in her son's accomplishments.

© Pascal Le Segretain Rocco Ritchie attends the Saint Laurent Womenswear Fall Winter 2023-2024

Madonna is currently touring Italy as part of The Celebration Tour, her twelfth tour, which is unique in that it revisits her classic hits rather than promoting a new album. The tour, a tribute to her four-decade-long career, commenced on October 14 in London and is scheduled to conclude on April 24 in Mexico City.

Earlier this year, Madonna faced a setback when she had to cancel some tour dates due to a bacterial infection that required intensive care treatment.

