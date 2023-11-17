Madonna's daughter Lourdes Leon showcases toned abs in cropped silver top

Lourdes Leon, Madonna's 27-year-old daughter and a burgeoning model, recently captivated audiences with her stunning figure in a new campaign for Coca‑Cola Y3000 Zero Sugar.

Known for gracing the cover of Vogue and strutting down the runway for Versace, Lourdes exuded effortless style and coolness as she posed with the soda brand's latest limited-edition flavor.

In the photos, the Los Angeles native dazzled in a metallic silver top, paired with distressed jeans featuring eye-catching holes across the knees and thighs.

Her fashion choices were accentuated by light blue eyeshadow, a striking silver belly button ring, and a white studded belt. Her long, raven locks fell in loose waves over her shoulders, adding to her enchanting presence.

One particular image stood out, showing Lourdes alongside two identical versions of herself, each striking a different pose in the same outfit. In this captivating shot, she confidently placed her hand on her toned midriff, while in another, she pensively rested her chin on the Coca‑Cola can.

Sharing the slideshow on Instagram, Lourdes expressed her excitement about the collaboration, writing: "Collaborating with @CocaColaGBI to celebrate the future for its new limited-edition flavor, Coca-Cola 3000 Zero Sugar."

© Getty Images Madonna and Lourdes Leon

She acknowledged Olivia Richardson for her creative direction and photography, underscoring the artistic talent behind the campaign.

Beyond modeling, Lourdes has ventured into the world of music and dance, recently releasing her single "Spelling" in October.

© Gotham Lourdes Leon attends Victoria's Secret celebrates The Tour

This track holds a special place in her heart, serving as an homage to her mother's iconic song "Frozen." In a social media post, Lourdes shared her reverence for Madonna, stating, "I would be nothing without the woman who brought me into the world. I revere her, and hope that this translates."

Madonna, the Queen of Pop, has always had a profound influence on Lourdes. The 1998 song "Little Star," from Madonna's Grammy Award-winning album "Ray Of Light," was written about her eldest child.

© Sharna Osborne Lourdes rocked a leather jacket and a bikini

Their deep connection was evident when Lourdes was by Madonna's bedside during her hospital stay in June 2023.

However, Lourdes admits that her admiration for her mother wasn't immediate, having initially seen her as a control freak. Over time, she grew to appreciate Madonna's incredible work ethic, even though she jokingly laments not inheriting that trait.

Lourdes, who debuted in the music industry under the artist name Lolahol with her single "Lock&Key," has openly discussed the challenges of being a "nepotism baby." Determined to earn her success, she told The Cut: "I want to feel like I deserve things and not just like I've been given things." She acknowledges the privilege of her upbringing but strives to set herself apart from the stereotype.

© Getty Images Lourdes Leon loves a risque outfit

Raised by a global superstar, Lourdes has developed high standards for visuals, audio, character, humor, and style, attributing this to the exposure she's had throughout her life.

She focuses on her journey rather than comparing herself to others, believing that successful people concentrate on their path.

In 2021, Lourdes emphasized the lack of handouts in her family, despite growing up in a world of extreme privilege.

This ethos, instilled by Madonna, was a response to seeing other famous kids and a desire to raise her children differently. "My mom saw all these other kids of famous people, and she was like, ‘My kids are not going to be like this,’" Lourdes reflected during her Interview Magazine conversation.

