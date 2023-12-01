Home Alone star Macaulay Culkin's fiancee Brenda Song breaks down in tears as sons make first public appearance

Macaulay Culkin left his fiancee Brenda Song in tears on Friday December 1 as he paid tribute to the mother of his two sons while accepting a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

"I'd like to thank Brenda. You're absolutely everything," he said. "You’re not only the best woman I’ve ever known, you’re the best person I’ve ever known. You’ve given me just all my purpose, you’ve given me family and after the birth of our two boys, you’ve become one of my three favourite people.”

Brenda was pictured wiping away happy tears as she sat in the audience with her brother- and sister-in-law Rory and Quinn Culkin, family friend Seth Green and Paris Jackson, Macaulay's god-daughter.

© Amy Sussman Brenda wipes away tears during ceremony honoring Macaulay Culkin with a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

Their two-year-old son Dakota – sporting a mohawk – was also in attendance, as was their youngest son, who was born in late 2022, and was pictured being kissed on the head by his famous father.

It was the first time both boys had made a public appearance with their parents.

© FREDERIC J. BROWN Macaulay, his fiance Brenda and their children stand near his newly unveiled Hollywood Walk of Fame Star

The star-studded event also saw pal Natasha Lyonne give a speech, as did Schitt's Creek star Catherine O'Hara, who played Macauley's mom in the iconic Home Alone franchise.

"Home Alone was, is, and always will be a beloved global sensation," Catherine began her speech honoring 43-year-old Macauley. "The reason families all over the world can't let a year go by without watching and loving Home Alone together is because of Macaulay Culkin."

© Variety Catherine O'Hara spoke at the ceremony

"I know you worked really hard, but you made acting look like the most natural thing in the world to do," she continued, adding: "This beautiful 10-year-old little boy was called a superstar, a moneymaker, one of the hottest leading young men in Hollywood. How does anyone survive that?"

To wrap up his own speech, Macaulay called out: "In the spirit of the holiday season, I just want to say, Merry Christmas, ya filthy animals."

© Amy Sussman Macaulay and Brenda were all smiles at the event

© Amy Sussman Natasha Lyonne sits alongside Brenda and Macaulay

© Amy Sussman Quinn Culkin, Seth Green, Rory Culkin, Macaulay Culkin, Brenda Song and Paris Jackson attend the ceremony honoring Macaulay Culkin with a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

Macaulay previously revealed that he prefers to stay indoors over the Christmas period as a result of the hugely-successful Home Alone franchise. The former child star, who is best known for playing Kevin McAllister in the classic Christmas films, admitted that his fame is a "curse and a blessing".

"I can get into any restaurant I want without a reservation but when I do everyone's staring at me."

He also starred in Richie Rich and My Girl, but as a teenager, he found himself in the tabloids as he divorced himself from his parents, and partied in Hollywood. However he denied ever having a drug addiction, telling Esquire in 2020" “I played with some fire, I guess is the best way to put it. At the same time, I’ve never been to rehab or anything like that. I’ve never had to clean out that way. There were certain times when I had to catch myself, once or twice. ‘You’re having too good a time, Mack.’ … But I never went so far down that road where I needed outside help.”

In recent years he starred in Changeland with Brenda and in 2021 had an acclaimed role in the tenth season of American Horror Story.