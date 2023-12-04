Tyra Banks celebrates 50th as former ANTM contestants weigh in on her photo

Tyra Banks wowed fans with a 50th birthday Instagram post which sparked a huge reaction from former contestants on ANTM.

The TV host shared a series of sultry snapshots in which she was posing in a robe with a tiered cake graphic art placed in front of her.

She added a lengthy caption which began: "50. I can’t believe I’ve been on this earth that many years. I remember like yesterday my mom‘s 50th birthday party and we celebrated her in the biggest way. It was a big one. And now it's mine."

She continued: "So many fear getting older. That’s understandable. Things just aren’t the same anymore. Our bodies. Our energy. Our minds. But I gotta say, my mind is FIERCER THAN EVER. Wise, baby. But still… I think we have to look at aging and these big milestone years like, 'I GET to be that age.' A Blessing."If you’re younger than me, I HOPE you get to reach my age and BEYOND.

"Because it feels damn good. (What doesn’t feel so good is the damn sciatica I got from falling in a scene in Life-Size 2!!!)"Her fans wished her a happy birthday and said they couldn't believe she turned 50.

Many of her former contestants on America's Next Top Model also chimed in with Mame Adjei from cycle 22 writing: "Happy Birthday Queen! You are forever our inspiration. What a beautiful legacy you’ve built already!? Thank you for the love you’ve continually shown. Can’t wait to see what more is in store for you."

Isis King from cycle 11 and 17 also added a GIFF from Katy Perry's music video, Birthday. Marvin Cortes, Ebonee Davis, Cory Wade, Don Benjamin and a whole host of other former contestants commented too.

In her caption, Tyra also spoke about pivoting from hosting to ice-cream creator as she promoted her range SMiZE Cream.

"Wise words from Auntie TyTy: You don’t have to stay stuck," she wrote. "You can start off doing one thing, and as the years go by, you switch that ish up.

"I started in the fashion world and did the whole magazine covers, catwalks and couture thing and more but I have pivoted, baby. Again. You can 2. Can’t stop. Won’t stop. You hear me?!"

Tyra confessed that it's been "hard work" and called the process "crazy" but said she hoped others would be inspired by her.

She also "bragged" about how talented she is in a host of other roles before asking fans to tell her what they're dreams are before concluding: "Wake up and DREAM…and share it with me. 2024 is around the corner and we are gonna DREAM really BIG…together."

