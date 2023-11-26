Tyra Banks sparks reaction with bare-faced selfies in a robe days before 50th birthday

Smize for the camera! Tyra Banks left her social media followers stunned once again with her latest pair of selfies shared on Instagram.

The supermodel posted two make-up free selfies wearing a fluffy gray bathrobe, which she said were taken two days after Thanksgiving, and showed off her striking supermodel beauty.

"The Category is… #2DaysAfterThanksgiving," she captioned her post, in which she highlighted her piercing eyes and light dusting of freckles, and her fans quickly showered her comments section with compliments.

"She doesn't age," one wrote, with another also adding: "It's giving 10's across the board," and a third commenting: "The category is … Stunning!" and a fourth gushing: "Beauty that never fades."

The supermodel and creator of reality TV staple America's Next Top Model is ready to turn the milestone age of 50 on December 4, and recently asked her fans for some appearance-related advice.

Tyra posted a throwback photo of herself sporting a short bob that had been dyed bronzed pink, and asked her followers: "PinkTyTy. What you think? Should I?"

© Instagram Tyra shared a pair of bare-faced selfies on Instagram

Opinions were mixed, however, with many believing the color suited her. "Ooooh I love the hair. That color and cut with the waves is cute! There’s something that’s just 'normal' about this photo," one wrote, with another also saying: "Love how this color compliments your eyes so much."

A few others thought the color didn't suit her skin tone, leaving responses like: "I adore you... but it makes you look a wee bit washed out," and: "I feel like it washes you out."

The former Dancing with the Stars host spoke with People's StyleWatch recently about her top style and fashion tips, and recalled a recent "beauty risk" that paid off.

© Instagram Her followers quickly fawned over the snaps in droves

"I had to go to an important event in Dubai and did not have time to connect with a stylist or shop before I left," she shared. "I went to a Zara and bought an entire outfit from head to toe.

"Jacket, shirt, pants, shoes, jewelry, and I did my own makeup and hair. I worked the red carpet and looked pretty 'expensive,' which just goes to show that you don't need to spend a lot to work the red carpet – or any place – and make it look hot!"

© Instagram She asked fans for their opinions on her pink hair

She also revealed the last thing she did before heading to each red carpet, which involved practicing and honing her poses to make her outfit shine.

"I look in the mirror, and I find the best two to three poses," Tyra revealed. "I study the poses in the mirror and then I close my eyes and try to recreate the poses without seeing myself.

© Getty Images "You don't need to spend a lot to work the red carpet – or any place – and make it look hot!"

"I do this because there are no mirrors on the red carpet, so you really need to know the best angles in the outfit by memory! Of course, I tend to forget by the time I get to the event onto the red carpet. Oh well, A for effort."

