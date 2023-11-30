Penélope Cruz reveals how she plans to celebrate 50th birthday – and why she's already stressed

Penélope Cruz is gearing up to celebrate the milestone to end all milestones this April – her 50th birthday, although the prospect of it is already unnerving.

In a new interview with the Los Angeles Times, the Oscar-winning actress opened up about what she's planning to do for her big 5-0 – and whether she even wants to celebrate at all.

"I'm always worrying about everything," she told the publication. "So I don't think I could worry anymore because of turning 50."

The star will most likely be spending her days with her husband Javier Bardem and their two children, 12-year-old son Leo and ten-year-old daughter Luna. Although her friends seem to have other plans.

"All my friends are preparing me, like, 'You are going to be forced to do a party this time,'" she added, although revealed that she wasn't particularly interested in the notion of one.

"If you have a party with a lot of your friends that you haven't seen in a long time, you end up super stressed out because you want to give all of them quality time and have conversations. But it's loud and you cannot really hear each other and it becomes so stressful."

© Getty Images Penélope opened up about turning 50 and whether she'll throw a party

However, at the end, she adds: "Maybe I have to learn," while emphasizing that more intimacy and time with loved ones is what she really values.

Near the end of her interview, Penélope reveals that her plans to attend one of the biggest parties of all aka the Oscars were almost thwarted because of Covid.

At the 94th Academy Awards in 2022, Penélope was nominated for Best Actress for her performance in Parallel Mothers, the same night Javier was nominated for Best Actor for his turn in Being the Ricardos.

© Getty Images The actress stars in the upcoming Ferrari opposite Adam Driver

"I haven't shared this with anyone, but… you want me to tell you what happened at the Oscars when I was there for Parallel Mothers?" she said. "You know, I was there and I tested positive a week and a half before and I only tested negative the day before."

She revealed that despite having no symptoms, she kept testing positive for ten days leading up to the ceremony and finally tested negative the day before the show on March 27, 2022.

© Getty Images The actress shares two children with her husband Javier Bardem

"It was craziness," Penélope added. "And obviously, it was a mass problem and a more serious problem for so many people. I didn't tell anyone during the interviews, but in my head I was somewhere else. My head was like, 'I had no idea yesterday if I could be here or not.'"

Penélope will next appear on screen during the holiday season with the release of the biographical sports drama Ferrari, based on the life and struggles of the founder of the titular Italian car manufacturer Enzo Ferrari.

© Getty Images "You know, I was there and I tested positive a week and a half before and I only tested negative the day before."

The actress stars as Laura Ferrari, Enzo's wife who is still recovering from the death of their son and is losing faith in their marriage. She stars opposite Adam Driver in the lead role, with the cast also including Shailene Woodley, Sarah Gadon, and 2023's Sexiest Man Alive Patrick Dempsey.

