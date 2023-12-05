Ozzy Osbourne celebrates 75th birthday surrounded by his kids and grandchildren in bittersweet moment

Ozzy Osbourne, the legendary Black Sabbath frontman, marked his 75th birthday with an intimate family gathering.

A heartwarming photo shared on Instagram captured the rocker surrounded by his wife, Sharon Osbourne, their children, their partners, and five grandchildren.

In the center of the family snapshot, Ozzy was seen holding his 1-year-old grandson, Sidney, son of Kelly Osbourne, who stood beside her partner, Sid Wilson, 46.

Sharon, 71, cozied up next to their son, Jack Osbourne, 38, his wife, Aree Gearhart, 40, and their daughters: Pearl, 10, Andy Rose, 7, Minnie, 5, and Maple Artemis, 1. Kelly, 39, penned a heartfelt tribute to her father, emphasizing the special bond and love within their family.

© Instagram The Osbournes celebrating Ozzy's 75th birthday

"Yesterday was my Dadda’s birthday although we kept it low key we had the best time. We are always the best versions of ourselves when we are together,” she wrote. “I love my family so much it hurts. Dad you are the other pea in my pod. I love you to the moon and back.”

Ozzy's birthday celebration comes amid his open discussion about his health challenges and life expectancy.

© Instagram Ozzy with his family

In a candid interview with Rolling Stone UK last month, he shared, “At best, I’ve got 10 years left and when you’re older, time picks up speed.” He expressed a preference for not enduring a prolonged, painful existence, citing the option of assisted suicide in Switzerland.

"I like the idea that if you have a terminal illness, you can go to a place in Switzerland and get it done quickly,” he stated, reflecting on his father's cancer battle.

© Instagram At home with the Osbournes

Diagnosed with Parkinson's disease in 2003, Ozzy's condition was publicly disclosed in 2020. Parkinson's disease, a progressive disorder of the nervous system, currently has no cure but its symptoms can be managed.

Ozzy's health took a significant hit following a fall in 2019, which affected the metal rods in his body from a previous 2003 bike accident. “It’s really knocked me about,” he admitted. “The second surgery went drastically wrong and virtually left me crippled."

© Getty Images Kelly Osbourne, Ozzy Osbourne, Sharon Osbourne and Jack Osbourne attend the Pride of Britain awards at The Grosvenor House Hotel on September 28, 2015 in London, England

Despite these challenges, Ozzy, who resumed touring in August 2022, had to step down months later due to his worsening condition. Reflecting on his music career, he expressed frustration at not being able to properly bid farewell or show gratitude to his fans. “That’s one of the things I’ve been the most f–king pissed off at: I never got the chance to say goodbye or thank you,” he lamented.

Still, Ozzy harbors the hope of performing once again, though he insists he won't settle for a "half-hearted" show or perform in a wheelchair. For now, the "Iron Man" singer cherishes his time with family, celebrating life's milestones amid his ongoing health journey.

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.