Eva Mendes surprises fans with rare family photos from incredible celebrations inside home with Ryan Gosling

Eva Mendes is adamant about keeping her personal life out of the spotlight, however she made a very sweet exception for a celebratory reason this week.

While fans of the Hitch actress don't get to see glimpses of her life with Ryan Gosling and their two daughters, Esmeralda Amada, eight, and Amada Lee, seven, one person she doesn't shy away from shouting out on social media is her mom, Eva Pérez Suarez.

Now, as the OG Eva marked her 82nd birthday, her famous daughter shared a touching tribute in honor of her special day.

WATCH: Eva Mendes' take on motherhood in candid at-home video

Eva took to Instagram Monday and shared a slew of photos posing alongside her mom in what appears to be her home in California, where they celebrated her 82nd birthday.

The first photo sees the two Evas posing side by side, and the mom-of-two is sporting pigtails on her signature red hair, plus she has black eye-shadow and cat whiskers painted on her face.

The mother-daughter duo then posed for a series of sweet selfies, smiling and making goofy faces.

"Mami is 82!" Eva wrote in her caption, aptly adding: "Mami Lioness and her Cub." She then wrote in Spanish: "Te amo Mami. Eres mi Reina," which translates to: "I love you mommy. You are my Queen."

MORE: Eva Mendes shares glam photo as she enjoys playground date alongside daughters with Ryan Gosling

MORE: Eva Mendes dons red hot dress in cheeky photos from home with Ryan Gosling

Fans of the star were quick to take to the comments section under the post to wish Eva's mom a very happy birthday and gush about the photos, with one writing: "God bless her!!! What a beauty! Many congratulations!" as others followed suit with: "Happy birthday to her, to many more filled with health and happiness," and: "Your Mommy is so beautiful. Like mother like daughter," as well as: "I wish your mom and you Eva health!" plus another one of her fans added: "Happy birthday and to many more years to come."

© Instagram Eva captured some sweet mother-daughter selfies

Though Eva is also close with her father Juan Carlos Méndez, and he too has made occasional appearances on her Instagram, she was largely raised by her mother in Los Angeles' Silver Lake neighborhood after her parents, who hail from Cuba and welcomed their daughter in Miami, divorced.

Today, Eva's mom lives right by her daughter and son-in-law Ryan in a quiet California town away from Los Angeles, and she has just as important of a role in her granddaughters' life as she does in her daughter's.

Though both Eva and Ryan are notoriously private about their family life, during an interview with GQ earlier this year, the Barbie actor gave rare insight into the family's low-key lifestyle, and how his mother-in-law plays a crucial role when it comes to raising his two daughters.

MORE: Eva Mendes shares sun-kissed photo as she talks parenting rarely-seen daughters with Ryan Gosling

© Dave Allocca/Starpix/REX/Shutterstock Eva and Ryan have been together since 2011

The doting dad told the outlet that he and Eva don't rely on nannies for their daughters, and instead Eva Sr. is their go-to babysitter.

Eva and Ryan have been together since 2011, after they met on the set of their 2012 movie The Place Beyond the Pines. Their first and last major public appearance together was for the film's premiere over a decade ago.

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletterand get them delivered straight to your inbox.