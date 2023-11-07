Salma Hayek stuns alongside daughter Valentina, her parents and brother in multi-generational video – and you won't believe what they're doing

Salma Hayek may have reached astronomical levels of fame and fortune since leaving Mexico for a career in Hollywood, but she will always have time for her family traditions.

The Oscar-winning actress, 57, is originally from Coatzacoalcos, Mexico, a large port city in the state of Veracruz.

Her parents are Sami Hayek Dominguez and Diana Jiménez Medina, and she has one younger brother, also named Sami, who is an architect with his own firm for furniture and space design –and all three made a rare appearance by her side for a special reason.

Salma took to Instagram on Monday and shared a candid, heartfelt family video featuring her parents, brother, and her daughter Valentina, as they celebrated her father's birthday.

In the adorable family clip, Salma's father is sitting with a chocolate birthday cake in front of him, as his family urged him to take a "mordida," a bite, out of the chocolate cake, a popular Mexican birthday tradition.

As his family cheered him on after taking a bite – and subsequently getting frosting on his face – his granddaughter Valentina says: "Tiene barba! Tiene barba de chocolate!" which translates to: "He has a beard! He has a chocolate beard!"

In her caption, Salma wrote in her native Spanish: "Papá, qué bendición tan grande poderte celebrar un año más. Que vengan muchas mas mordidas con mi pastel favorito de chocolate."

The touching tribute translates to: "Dad, what a blessing to be able to celebrate one more year. May many more bites come with my favorite chocolate cake."

© Getty Salma with her dad and brother Sami in 2013

The comments section under the post was quickly flooded with loads of congratulatory messages to Sami Sr., with one fan writing: "Long live the birthday boy!!!" as others followed suit with: "There is no greater blessing than this! Congratulations to Don Sami! May God bless you always," and: "Happy birthday to your amazing dad Queen, God bless him," as well as: "You are very lucky to be able to celebrate him and that you can do it for many more years!!!"

© Getty The star and her mother Diana in 2013

Salma recently also paid tribute to her brother Sami, who along with his design firm Hayek Studio debuted a new exhibit titled Frequency in Christie's Los Angeles.

In another iNstagram post earlier this week, she wrote: "Sami, I am filled with immense pride for you, my exceptionally talented brother. Your hard work, determination, creativity, and dedication have truly paid off. Congratulations on the opening of your sublime exhibition, 'FREQUENCY,' at @christieslosangeles."

