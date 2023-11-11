Miranda Lambert's husband pays emotional tribute to county star as she celebrates incredible milestone

Miranda Lambert turned 40 on Friday November 10 and she celebrated with her husband Brendan McLoughlin who posted an emotional tribute, calling the country star "the most beautiful person".

Alongwide a series of picture of Miranda with a big smile on her face, Brendan honored his wife by praising her love that she shows "through your art, your love of dogs and your dedication to both family and friends," and told followers that it was "just the tip of the iceberg of exactly how big" Miranda's heart is.

© Instagram Miranda Lambert turned 40 and husband Brendan celebrated with an emotional tribute

"It’s finally here, your 40th birthday has arrived. I can’t tell you how thankful I am to stand beside you for yet another year around the sun,' he wrote.

"I’m the lucky one, because 40 has never looked so good. Don’t change for anyone, you have touched so many lives, both human and animal. You bring smiles to every room you walk in. The world is a much better place with you in it. The love that you show through your art, your love of dogs and your dedication to both family and friends is just the tip of the iceberg of exactly how big of heart you have. You're the most beautiful person inside and out. Happy Birthday @mirandalambert."

© Instagram Miranda Lambert surrounded by three of her puppies

In one of the pictures Miranda was lying on the floor with three dogs using her as a cushion, while another saw her rocking a gorgeous blue flora mini dress and holding a cosmopolitan glass and a third was taken during their time in Munich, Germany as she wore a traditional dress for Oktoberfest.

"Thanks, best husband ever! Love you!" Miranda commented on the post.

© Instagram Miranda and Brendan wed in 2018

The 'Kerosene' singer celebrated the milestone birthday by posting her own series of photos, giving fans an insight to the lowkey day she spent, and thanked "everyone for all the birthday wishes and reminders of great memories".

"I have the sweetest friends, family and fans. This was how I spent yesterday, day 1 of my birthday month. Puttin’ a few more smile lines on my face. And you bet your ass I’m celebrating ALL of November ! This is a big one!" she captioned the carousel that included a video of her "brushin up on my line dancing skills to prepare for an upcoming shindig".

© Instagram Miranda Lambert poses with her horse Leiani

She also revealed that Brendan cooked dinner for the pair of them at their farmhouse, and they had enjoyed a walk in the woods alongside their pet dogs.

The country star and the Staten Island native met back in 2018 on the set of Good Morning America in New York City, where Brendan was working as a police officer for the NYPD. They tied the knot the following year.

Earlier this fall, Brendan celebrated his 32nd birthday, and Miranda cheekily showed her love for him sharing a slew of shirtless photos of him.

"Happy Birthday to the best husband," she wrote at the time, adding: "I love you. You're the one that I want."