Khloe Kardashian’s rare photo of kids True and Tatum with Rob Kardashian’s Dream leave fans saying the same thing

Khloe Kardashian gave fans a sweet insight into how her family is doing Christmas this year with a rare Instagram photo of her kids True and Tatum with brother Rob’s daughter Dream.

© @khloekardashian Instagram The three kids looking close and christmassy

The photos, posted to Instagram, showed the three kids hugging each other while dressed in festive pajamas, surrounded by Christmas trees.

Khloe captioned the cute post: “The MOST magical time of year!!! We are in the Christmas spirit in our Christmas pajamas and our Christmas dance moves.”

© @khloekardashian Instagram True pictured with brother Tatum

True and Tatum wore matching snowflake pajamas. The five-year-old daughter of Khloe and ex Tristan Thompson wore her hair back in braids. Meanwhile Dream wore pajamas with pomegranates and her hair, like True's, was braided back out of her face.

© @khloekardashian Instagram Dream pictured with baby Tatum

It goes without saying that Dream is close with her cousins, just as her father Rob is perhaps closest with sister Khloe of all his siblings. Dream was pictured messing around with True in particular to show that their bond was practically sister-like.

Fans couldn’t help but remark on their closeness too, as one fan mentioned: “Dream and True in the next ten years … ‘but we grew up as sisters’” with a cry emoji to show how cute the photo was.

© @khloekardashian Instagram Dream and True are close like sisters

Another fan joked that they were “starting to think that Khloe secretly adopted Dream,” because “she’s everywhere!”

Indeed, it seems Rob and Khloe want their kids to be close with the sister, revealing that the reason why Dream spends so much time at her family’s home is because she’s like the little girl’s “third parent”, able to help Rob out whenever he needs it.

"Rob does such an incredible job with her and I'm just there to help whenever he needs. Rob and I are crazy close to one another, we’ve always been," she explained in an episode of The Kardashians.

She carried on: “Dream is one of my babies too, just like all the rest of them, and I absolutely love being a mom to people. I love mothering people, I don't know if they like that or not but it’s in my blood just to be a mom, I wouldn’t have it any other way."

Khloe showed off her close bond with her niece by sharing a photo of the two together on Dream’s birthday, which was November 11th.

The Kardashian sister even joked about including Dream in her Christmas card photo, as she shared a photo of herself with the three kids captioned: “I can’t imagine trying to take a Christmas card I can’t get everyone to look at the same time hehe!”