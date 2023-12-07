Christina Hall's daughter Taylor makes surprise appearance in family beach photos – fans react

Christina Hall is ready for the holiday season, and all she wants is to spend time with family, and for them to let her document it!

The HGTV star, 40, is a doting mom to three kids. She shares two kids with ex-husband and former Flip or Flop co-host Tarek El Moussa, daughter Taylor, 13, and son Brayden, eight; the two were together from 2009 to 2018. She also shares son Hudson, four, with ex-husband Ant Anstead, and married her current husband Josh Hall, 40, in 2022.

This holiday season marks just her second with her husband and Christina on the Coast co-star, and with the holidays in full swing, all she asked for Christmas was for a family portrait of the five.

Christina took to Instagram on Wednesday and shared the Hall family's official Christmas photo, where they all twinned in black and navy outfits while posing by the beach.

All five were glowing standing on the sand on what was surely golden hour in their home of Orange County. Christina wore a figure-hugging knit maxi dress while her daughter Taylor twinned in a similar mini dress paired with matching Converse. Josh also opted for an all-black look, and the two youngest boys twinned in black trousers paired with a navy cable knit sweater.

"Love my family," Christina wrote in her caption next to a red heart emoji, adding: "Before this family photo session I said all mommy wants for Christmas is this photo session."

"I'm sure other moms can relate," she joked, before revealing: "And… surprisingly, no one complained and the kids all smiled! I love all the photos, best gift ever!"

Her fans were quick to take to the comments section under the post and gush about the beautiful snap, though first and foremost it was her husband Josh endearingly writing: "Look at our little family," next to a red heart emoji, plus Rich Lander, who took the photos, commented: "So great shooting with you again! Such a fun fam!!"

© Instagram Christina and Josh have a blended family-of-five

Fans followed suit with: "Omg I LOVE THIS. Beautiful. You got the gift mama!" and: "Look at how tall Taylor is now! Great family pic," as well as: "Beautiful photo, and I so admire how you all blend together and everyone loves each other & gets on," plus another one of Christina's followers added: "Christina you have a beautiful family."

© Instagram The couple tied the knot in 2022

A sweet portrait of the family-of-five had been a long time coming for Christina, who just days before sharing the photo, jokingly called out her daughter on Instagram Stories for her dislike of being on camera.

Sharing a video from the family's recent night out, at one point she panned the camera to Taylor, who was hanging out with a friend.

© Instagram Taylor is Christina's mini-me

She then joked: "Proof that Taylor still exists," quoting her "no photos please" request and lamenting: "Teenagers…"

The Hall family is based in Orange County, California, though they spend much of their time in Tennessee, where they own a vacation home.

