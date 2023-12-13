Rob Kardashian's most meaningful tattoo tributes – explained

Kim Kardashian once famously said you wouldn't put a bumper sticker on a Bentley, when explaining why she'd chosen never to have any tattoos, but her brother Rob Kardashian clearly doesn't agree, as his body is a canvas of inkings.

Far from meaningless etches, many of Rob Kardashian's tattoos have heartfelt sentiment behind them, paying tribute to many of his loved ones, including his father Robert Kardashian and his mom, Kris Jenner.

We take a closer look at Robert Kardashian's emotional tattoo collection – including the ones he potentially regrets…

© Getty Rob Kardashian's tattoo tribute to his dad can be seen on his forearm

Rob Kardashian's tattoo tribute to his dad

Rob's dad, Robert Kardashian, died in 2003, when Rob was 16 year old, and the sock brand founder has a large piece of art dedicated to his beloved father on his arm.

The portrait of Robert Kardashian is on Rob's left forearm, with the design extending down to his wrist. One side of the tattoo includes a white dove next to the late attorney’s face.

In a more subtle tribute to his much-missed father, Rob has: "A wise son brings joy to his Father" inked on his collarbones.

Rob Kardashian's Kris Jenner tattoo

Not wanting to leave out his mom, Rob has a tattoo of Kris Jenner's face on his other arm.

© Getty Images Rob Kardashian has a tattoo of his mom on his arm

He got his tribute to his mom inked on his arm in 2012.

Rob Kardashian's tattoos for his girlfriends

Not afraid to share his affection for his romantic partners, Rob has had several tattoos to show his love for his ex-girlfriends.

He dated Disney star Adrienne Bailon from 2007-2009, having her name inked onto the side of his torso in cursive letters.

© Getty Rob Kardashian has full tattoo sleeves

They later broke up, and Rob got the inking covered with a portrait of his next girlfriend, Rita Ora. His sister Kylie Jenner joked about the ink on an episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians when she was 18, saying: "Rob’s stupidest tattoo is when he got Adrienne and then covered it with Rita."

Fans also speculated that Rob had the mother of his daughter, Dream, tattooed on his upper arm, though he has never addressed whether Blac Chyna makes an appearance in his inkings.

© Instagram Rob Kardashian has several designs inked on his arms

Rob Kardashian's tattoo tribute to his daughter Dream

Rob is a doting daughter to his daughter, Dream, but he doesn't appear to have any tattoos dedicated to his little one, however, when her mom was expecting her, Rob had Aniyla tattooed onto his neck, which fans speculated would be the name of their daughter.

© @krisjenner Instagram Rob Kardashian pictured with daughter Dream

Aniyla means wind and is associated with the Hindu god of the wind – perhaps when their little one arrived they felt Dream suited her better as a name!

