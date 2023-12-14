Beverley Knight praises Princess Kate's carol service following 'very tough year'

She dazzled at the Princess of Wales's star-studded carol concert, and now Beverley Knight has praised Kate for lifting the morale of the nation in what has been a 'tough year,' ahead of her incredible Christmas concert for Nordoff and Robbins music therapy charity.

Beverley, who joined stars including Adam Lambert on the night, was overwhelmed with Kate's attitude despite the difficult times. She said: "It's been a tough year. It has been a really tough year. To focus in on the little ones, the young ones as the Royal Foundation has done this year, has brought a smile to everyone really. They are the ones coming into this crazy world. They are the ones who need the most support at the moment, so I think that was the right focus for this time of year."

© Getty Beverley Knight at the Nordoff Robbins Christmas Carol Service at St Luke's & Christ Church

She added: "Kate's concert - It was fun. It was great. Adam (Lambert) had never been to Westminster before so his eyes were everywhere. 'This is so amazing. Oh my God.' It was lovely. So beautiful to sing in the space. All that resonance and the history as well. "

It's been a busy week for Beverley, who lit up the stage alongside the Kaiser Chiefs who performed a stunning acoustic set for the Nordoff and Robbins Christmas event last night.

© Getty Beverley, pictured on stage with Joe Stilgoe, spoke about attending the Princess of Wales' carol service

Beverley said: "Working with Nordoff and Robbins is brilliant. I know the work they do. I've seen the work they do. I know myself of the transformative power of music. Working with young minds who perhaps struggle to communicate, who are non-verbal, or perhaps have challenges navigating the world, and music can unlock the key to doing that. With older people, who have got dementia, they might not know the names of their children, but they can sing the lyrics or dance every step to a song that they haven't heard in 40 or 50 years. The power of music to transform can never be underestimated."

Beverley, who recently celebrated her 50th birthday, let fans into her secret to looking so good.

She said: "It's been a brilliant celebration. Secret to looking good at 50? Hard work. Music and loving life and health, and all of that wellness. It really does show on you. So I'm really grateful. I guess just loving life - that's the main thing.

© Getty Beverley met Prince William at the Royal Variety Performance at the Royal Albert Hall in November

"Next year will be 30 years since I signed my first deal and released Flavour of the Old School for the first time. It's a long time now. 1995 will be 30 years since the first album. It feels a privilege that I'm still her doing this. People often ask, what's your greatest achievement? I'm like 'still being here' because it's

increasingly difficult to have longevity in the music industry. It's tough. It seems to be going brilliantly at the moment. Long may it last. I'm at the Royal Albert Hall next year as part two of the 50 tour, so that will be a continuation of my celebration."