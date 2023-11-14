Kate Middleton actress Meg Bellamy wows as she prepares to step into the limelight ahead of The Crown debut

The Crown is only days away, and ahead of the season finale premiere, cast newcomer Meg Bellamy has been hitting the Hollywood social scene.

Clearly getting a taste of her new lifestyle before she becomes an overnight sensation, the actress will be making her acting debut as the young Kate Middleton.

© Getty Meg Bellamy has taken on the role of Kate Middleton in the new series of The Crown

The new and sixth series is set to explore Prince William's university days at St Andrews, including the beginnings of his romance with his future wife Kate.

On Monday night, Meg joined her co-stars Ed McVey and Luther Ford, who play Prince William and Prince Harry respectively, at the Los Angeles premiere of the hit period drama.

Dressed to the nines, the 21-year-old beauty wowed crowns in a plunging crystal-crossed, black satin slip by Stella McCartney. The sizzling number also featured sheer detailing and was teamed with a chic pair of heels. With her glossy brunette locks left loose in sleek waves, Meg amped up the glamour with a bold red lip and winged eyeliner.

© getty The actress wowed at the Los Angeles premiere of The Crown season 6

The trio, who are on the verge of stardom, happily stopped and posed for photos at the Westwood Regency Village Theatre along with Elizabeth Debicki, who portrays Princess Diana.

Meg grew up in Berkshire, 22 miles away from where Princess Kate grew up. The actress was Head Girl at her school where she studied drama. She won the coveted role after submitting a self-taped audition for a casting call put out on social media.

© Getty Ed McVey and Luther Ford play Prince William and Prince Harry respectively

During a recent chat with The Telegraph, Meg opened up about being thrusted into the limelight. "The filming period was strangely normal, because it's such a well-oiled machine," she shared.

"It's quite a calm atmosphere so you don’t feel like everybody is looking at you and thinking, 'Don’t let us down.' The biggest change has been going to fashion shows, because they can be pretty crazy. That's definitely more of a culture-shock, pinch-me spectacle, much more than The Crown ever felt like.

"Speaking to you now, before The Crown has come out, I can still walk around and no one knows who I am. But I think the biggest time I noticed that was when we filmed in St Andrews; that was pretty intense. It's a small place, and we were the talk of the town."

Asked about her future aspirations, Meg added:" I would love to keep working and build up some momentum on screen. It’s just been really nice, auditioning and just reading scripts again. I’d definitely like to do more of this."