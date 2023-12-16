Rosario Dawson reveals 'exciting' family news as she will become a grandmother at 44

Rosario Dawson revealed some "exciting" family news as she is going to become a grandmother.

The 44-year-old revealed that her daughter Isabella, 21, is currently expecting her first child, due to be born next year.

"It's very exciting", the Rent actress revealed to Page Six, as she detailed the anticipation she feels at the prospect of being a first-time grandmother. Rosario also teased that she plans on being called a "Glamma" by her granddaughter.

Rosario adopted Isabella when she was 11 years old, except she didn't do it in the typical way. She had a personal connection to Isabella before she even became her mom.

Instead of going through an adoption agency or center, she knew Isabella's biological mother and sought the child out when she discovered she was in foster care.

She said to Health Magazine: "It wasn't even a question; it was clearly meant to be."

Ever since becoming a mother, she's had nothing but praise for her role - and her relationship with Isabella has gone from strength to strength.

"I'm grateful for her development, our maturation and our connection", she continued. "To have a young person move in with you and to have to really consciously work through triggers and that kind of stuff is a really different thing than being pregnant and having your baby grow up in front of you — to be able to see how we're getting closer and closer. We are a family, and it's beautiful."

The Ahsoka actress told People in 2018 about what it was like when Isabella first moved in: “You introduce yourself and they come and move into your house.”

She described it as an "incredible thing". “I say kids don’t listen, they emulate, so it’s been a huge mirror. I really feel like my daughter, as she keeps getting older, she’s like ‘Look I can lift this mirror! It’s even bigger, want to see that?’"

Despite being adopted, Rosario has described Isabella has having an 'uncanny' resemblance between her and the actress's mom, Isabel Celeste.

“When we walk down the street, no one ever questions whether or not we’re family,” Rosario recalled. “She’s Puerto Rican and the island is small, so maybe we are somehow related, but it’s kind of remarkable.”

For the most part, Isabella has remained out of the spotlight; they once attended a red carpet event together in 2017, but otherwise the now 21-year-old mostly keeps to herself.