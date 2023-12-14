Pierce Brosnan talks family 'hardships' in 22-year marriage to Keely Shaye ahead of 'simple' holiday plans with sons

Pierce Brosnan's over two-decade marriage to Keely Shaye has not been without its "hardships," but it's supporting each other through them that keeps them going.

The former James Bond star marked his 22nd anniversary with the journalist in September, and describes their years together as a "spiritual journey."

The two first met in 1994 at a party in Mexico; three years later they welcomed their first son Dylan Thomas, followed by his brother Paris Beckett, born six months before the couple's wedding in 2001.

Speaking with Fox News while promoting his latest action thriller, Fast Charlie, Pierce endearingly said about Keely and their marriage: "We like each other a lot. We love each other a lot."

He continued: "And we've been down the road, and we've seen many, many hardships as families do, as we all do," before adding: "But watching someone grow up with you and grow old with you is a very spiritual journey."

The Mamma Mia! actor went on: "To watch each other change… whatever it may be, the hair, the waist. But it's the love in the heart."

© Getty Pierce and Keely met 30 years ago

Further gushing about his "supportive" wife, he said: "Keeley is a journalist, a reporter. She's an artist in her own right. And as a woman, she has made a family for our sons," and noted: "She allows me to go out into the wild blue yonder and do what I do as a man, as an actor, [she] always has."

The couple are now gearing up to celebrate the holidays with their family, and giving insight into their plans, Pierce shared: "Keely's cooking up a storm. The boys are coming home. Friends are going to come over. Very simple, very simple, and that's what we shall do."

© Instagram The two tied the knot in 2001

He's keeping things simple when it comes to New Year's resolutions too, and said: "Let's just finish the year out and in good faith and hope and love each other. Let's just do that. Let's just be kind to each other. That would be a good resolution."

© Getty They share two sons together, plus Pierce's two older sons he shared with his late first wife

Prior to tying the knot with Keely, Pierce was married to the late Australian actress Cassandra Harris, from 1980 until her death in 1991 after a battle with ovarian cancer.

They had one son together, Sean Brosnan, 40, plus Pierce adopted Cassandra's two children from her previous marriage to Dermot Harris, who died in 1986; Christopher, 51, and Charlotte, who passed away from the same ovarian cancer as her mother aged 42 in 2013.

