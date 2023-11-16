Christine Lampard wows in fitted velvet suit for festive child-free night

Christine Lampard has started serving Christmas party looks and it is not a moment too soon. The Loose Women host, 44, shared photos from a festive No7 event with her 644 thousand Instagram followers last night where she looked like a festive dream.

Christine wore a velvet black suit jacket with matching skinny-fit trousers that looked so understated and yet so chic. The Lorraine host was seen wearing a simple diamanté bracelet and a pair of diamond studs as her only accessories which kept the aesthetic sleek.

The mother-of-two clutched a flute of champagne in a hand adorned with a vampy dark purple manicure which was super elegant. As you would expect from the former Dancing on Ice presenter, her raven locks were styled in loose Princess Kate-style waves and she wore a sultry smudgy liner look courtesy of makeup artist Em J Simms.

The event was held to launch No7's Christmas edit. Christine captioned her post from the event: "We had the most beautiful evening showcasing the Stellar Dreams Edit makeup with @no7uk thank you so much ladies."

© Instagram Christine embraced the Christmas spirit early

The carousel of gorgeous snaps shared by Christine showed the star standing in a residential dining room by a fabulously festive decorated table with gold details and spectacular candles. Christine zoomed in on the beautiful table which was adorned with stunning flower arrangements and chic glassware. Highlights of the evening's menu included a lentil salad, roast turkey roulade, and a Christmas trifle.

© Instagram Christine celebrated the No7's edit with a glamorous dinner

Christine is no stranger to a glamorous outfit. Even when she isn't seen enjoying a child-free night out, she is stunning on the ITV set. We loved her recent outfit featuring a Zara skirt with red, black, and white panels and beaded detailing. She paired the quirky piece with a thin knit jumper in an oatmeal shade and a pair of black pointed-toe heels.

© Instagram The No7 event was super glam

A contrasting white dress was also rocked by the former This Morning presenter. The wife of former Chelsea footballer Frank Lampard looked like an angel in a white slim-fit shirt dress with black piping and a cinched waist tie.

© Instagram Christine looked fabulous in her white dress

Lunches with her showbiz pals are also an occasion when Christine raises the style stakes. The Wild Ireland presenter was seen at a glamorous lunch with Holly Willoughby, 42, at The Ivy Chelsea Garden restaurant. The star was seen in a high neck bright floral dress with long sleeves. The dress came down into a flowing skirt with a frill detail and she wore her classic black pointed-toe heels, this time in a patent finish.

When not presenting the staple ITV morning shows, Christine is raising her two children – Patricia, five, and Freddie, two. Christine is also the stepmum to Frank's children, Luna, 17, and Isla, 15, from his previous relationship with model Elen Rivas.

Earlier this autumn, Christine took to Instagram to share some adorable photos marking Patricia's birthday in a post captioned: "Our baby girl is suddenly 5!!" with love heart emojis. Patricia was seen playing with her toys in a cute pink tutu. Christine and Frank had also bought unicorn balloons to mark the occasion.

Christine's celebrity friends wished Patricia well in the comments. Holly Willoughby wrote: "Happy Happy Birthday Patricia…. Harry, Belle and Chester send you a huge birthday kiss.," whilst the Spice Girls' Emma Bunton also commented: "Big birthday hugs Patricia."

In an interview with Fabulous magazine Christine admitted she misses Patricia hugely now she has started school. "I've had a lovely summer, but my little girl just started school. I'm not wildly excited about it, though we're trying to make her excited," she said.