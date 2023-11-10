Christine Lampard looks gorgeous in figure-hugging Zara skirt

Christine Lampard is one to watch when it comes to a glamorous skirt moment and her latest look does not disappoint. The Lorraine host, 44, took to Instagram to share her latest look and promote Lorraine's Change and Check choir's new single to raise funds and awareness for the breast cancer charity Future Dreams.

The Loose Women host rocked a midi skirt from Zara with a red panel in the centre with white and black panels on either side for an unusual look that we loved. The skirt was embellished with black applique flower details in a high-shine fabric and cinched in at the waist.

WATCH: Christine Lampard shares her icks with husband Frank Lampard

The ITV broadcaster paired the eye-catching skirt with a fine knit marl top with long sleeves that she pushed up to the elbow for an effortlessly chic look. A pair of simple black stilettos were the perfect finishing touch.

© Instagram Christine rocked the Zara skirt

Fans of Christine can't get enough of her raven black waves – how does she get it so shiny, we find ourselves asking. This occasion was no different, the former This Morning presenter rocked a loose wave courtesy of hairstylist Ciler Peksah.

Her makeup, courtesy of pro makeup artist Helen Hand, looked as seamlessly beautiful as ever. She wore her base matte with a matte soft pink lip and a strong brow. Her jewellery was similarly simple but effective. Christine opted for a silver diamante bracelet, and a pair of diamond studs and attached a poppy to her top in honour of Remembrance Day this weekend.

Fans rejoiced in the stylish look. One user wrote: "You look gorgeous" with two heart emojis whilst another was dying to know where she found her fabulous skirt. Raising the daytime fashion stakes seems an easy task for Christine. The presenter looked the picture of serenity on the Loose Women set recently in a white midi shirt dress with a waist-cinching tie and black piping.

© Instagram Christine looked fabulous in her white dress

We also couldn't get enough of the Ghost dress that Christine wore from M&S on Lorraine. The glamorous midi-length gown was made from a satin plum and emerald floral fabric and featured a draped capped sleeve. She styled the fabulous autumnal take on a floral tea dress with a pair of chunky black heels, though of course, you could wear winter boots and a jacket for a warmer feel.

© Shutterstock Christine Lampard looked stunning in this Ghost dress from M&S

Christine is no stranger to a fitted knit. She stunned in a bubblegum pink slim-fit jumper but added a cool edge with a pair of cigarette trousers in a PU fabric. Unusually for the mother-of-two, Christine wore her hair up and in a low bun with a strand pulled out at the front to frame her face beautifully.

© Instagram Christine's sweet daughter

Though fans love to see what Christine is wearing, it is always sweet to see glimpses into Christine's family life with her husband former Chelsea footballer Frank Lampard and their two children – Patricia, five, and Freddie, two. Christine is also a stepmum to Frank's two older children, Luna, 17, and Isla, 15, from his previous relationship with model Elen Rivas.

The mother-of-two recently shared photos celebrating little Patricia's fifth birthday with a shot of her daughter playing with her new toys in a tulle skirt, one of her pink unicorn balloons and a final shot of Patricia's fabulous unicorn birthday cake.

Her mother's celebrity friends rushed to the comments to wish her a happy birthday with former This Morning presenter Holly Willoughby writing: "Happy Happy Birthday Patricia…. Harry, Belle and Chester send you a huge birthday kiss." The Spice Girls' Emma Bunton also commented: "Big birthday hugs Patricia."

DISCOVER: Christine Lampard makes rare comment about 'exhausting' blended family

Christine also shared a major milestone in the family's life earlier this autumn when Patricia started school. The presenter admitted that she misses her daughter now she is at school and told Fabulous magazine: "I've had a lovely summer, but my little girl just started school. I'm not wildly excited about it, though we're trying to make her excited."