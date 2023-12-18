Inside Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s star-studded ‘fun’ Christmas bash

When it comes to Christmas get-togethers - this one sounds hard to beat! Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck threw a “really fun party” on Saturday night at their luxurious $60 million Bel-Air, California mansion, with dancing, Christmas Carols and A-list guests including Margot Robbie and Michael B.Jordan in attendance.

A source told People that the Hollywood power couple were “both in such great spirits.” Jennifer led guests in singing Christmas carols late into the night, and she pulled out all the stops with her outfits. The 54-year-old began the night in a long festive red dress, changing into a blue sequined dress later in the evening.

“The kids were all there dancing and having a great time, especially the twins and Violet,” added the source - referencing 15-year-old twins, Emme and Max - Jennifer’s children with Marc Anthony - and Violet, Ben’s 18-year-old daughter whom he shares with ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

Inside Jennifer Lopez's lavish $60 million mansion

Other guests included Ben’s brother Casey Affleck, Jennifer Lewis, American Horror Story actress Lily Rabe and Jennifer’s manager Benny Medina.

The couple’s home was beautifully decorated for the holidays, with a huge Christmas tree in the entrance. And if fans want to get an idea of how it looked - they’re in luck, as Jennifer recently posted a picture to Instagram of herself posing in front of a huge evergreen Christmas tree, taken at the couple’s mansion.

Jennifer recently unveiled the stunning Christmas tree that guests will have seen on Saturday evening

In the snap, it’s easy to see that J Lo is feeling gold when it comes to her Christmas decor theme for 2023. The tree features golden baubles, shiny, matt and sparkling of varying sizes - as well as gold foliage and twinkling lights and golden pine cones.

She matched her outfit to the decorations - wearing a white shirt paired with an embroidered golden skirt, gold bracelet and towering sparkling heels with gold trims. The Christmas tree and festive outfit were a big hit with fans, with the words “stunning” and “beautiful” being repeated over and over again. Celebrity friends were equally as complimentary, with Thalia sending heart face emojis and Paris Hilton writing “stunning.”

Even Jennifer's shoes matched her Christmas decor.

Stunning is certainly the word we’d use to describe Jennifer and Ben’s mansion, which they bought at the start of 2023 after an extensive house hunt. It’s the perfect place for a Christmas party, with plenty of room for guests to stay over should they wish in one of their 12 bedrooms. And there’s no danger of a long queue for the bathroom, since the property features 24 in total!