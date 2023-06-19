Jennifer Lopez shares racy photo of husband Ben and fans go wild

Jennifer Lopez, 53, took to Instagram to honor her husband, Ben Affleck, 50, on Father's Day with a sizzling display of affection. The actress and singer uploaded a shirtless mirror selfie of Affleck, showcasing his chiseled abs and sending fans into a frenzy.

In the caption, the hitmaker wrote: "Daddy Appreciation Post… Happy Father's Day Papa. And Happy Father's Day to all the amazing Papas out there!! We love you and appreciate you more than you will ever know."

The couple tied the knot in July 2022, making Ben a stepfather to Jennifer’s 15-year-old twins, Max and Emme, whom she shares with ex-husband Marc Anthony.

The singer also treated fans to a short reel, capturing endearing moments shared by the couple.

The montage included a throwback clip from the early 2000s when they were dating. Ben could be seen tenderly kissing Jennifer, who looked stunning in an all-white ensemble, while holding an adorable puppy in her arms.

The Hollywood power couple first started dating in 2002 and got engaged later that year, but their relationship faced a split in 2004. They rekindled their romance in April 2021 and officially tied the knot the following summer.

In a recent appearance on the Today show, Jennifer spoke about Ben's role as a father figure to their children, saying: "They love Ben. He's a wonderful, wonderful father and a father figure to them as well." She continued, "He really steps up to the challenge of what that is and what that means and they love him. They appreciate him and so do I."

Fans go wild for J-Lo's tribute to Ben

Ben himself has opened up about fatherhood and the importance of being present for his children. He told The Hollywood Reporter, "I don't want to go to Austin and New Orleans and Georgia anymore and not see my kids. These years are too important. If I miss them, I'll regret it for the rest of my life."

Notably, Ben's ex-wife, Jennifer Garner, also took to Instagram to honor the Good Will Hunting star on Father's Day.

Garner shared a photo of herself alongside her parents inside a church, writing, "Happy Father's Day to the best to ever do the job. (Jeans in church—I made my connecting flight, but my luggage didn't). We love you, Dad." Garner then paid tribute to Ben, acknowledging his love and dedication to their three children.

