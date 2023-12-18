Roman Kemp set to front 'special' broadcast for cause close to heart

Roman Kemp is set to front a very 'special' broadcast titled Here4You which focuses on the mental health of young people.

The short film, which will be made available on 25th January and streamed in secondary schools across the country, sees the Capital FM presenter, 30, enter the spotlight to shine a light on the importance of looking after your mental health from an early age.

© Here4U Roman is taking part in a unique broadcast called Here4U

The unique broadcast, aimed at 11–14-year-olds, will also signpost the help and advice available to support young people in society. It is being offered to over 4,000 schools and more than 35,000 teaching professionals in an unparalleled broadcast.

It sees the collaboration of six leading charities: Shout, The Mix, YoungMinds, Place2Be, Joe's Buddy Line and Mind.

© Getty Images The radio host will be shining a light on mental health

Speaking about his involvement, Roman said: "We don't want any young person feeling alone and not knowing where to go for help, so on 25th January we're making a special broadcast available to teachers and schools across the UK."

He went on to say: "We are getting our message out to young people that there is help and support whatever the issue. For the first time ever, six leading charities have joined forces, bringing all their knowledge into one place – with information for young people, parents and teachers. Let's all work together and improve our mental health".

Meanwhile, in a joint statement, the collaborating charities shared: "By working together with the Here4You campaign we hope to shine a light on the resources immediately available to young people, their families, carers, and teachers, as we work collectively to alleviate the current crisis in youth mental health.

© Instagram The star has worked with several charities

"Each charity has specialist insight and skills to offer, and together we provide a range of support that our young people desperately need. Here4You.uk will signpost the ways to reach key information and help in a one-stop website".

Roman has thrown his support behind several health organisations over the years. He has also been incredibly candid about his battles with mental illness, explaining to HELLO! last year how he wanted the nation to be more open about their feelings.

© Getty Images The Captial radio host has been incredibly candid about his own personal journey

"We need to be more honest with each other," he told us at the time. "I can't count the amount of times I've said I'm fine when I'm actually not," he added, confessing that he does this at least "once a month".

WATCH: Roman Kemp welcomes Princess Kate into luxury outbuilding at family home

The 30-year-old continued: "My own depression and mental health is something that I learn to live with. Monthly I feel like I go through a bit of an episode, whether that manifests itself as me not wanting to go to work, or not wanting to speak to people.

© Getty Images Earlier this year, Roman also teamed up with Princess Kate

"My depression is very much up and down, but it's something I'm managing. I'm going to therapy today, for instance. I know that I'll leave that room feeling rejuvenated, like I've got a new lease for the next couple of months."

Meanwhile, in 2021, the radio host presented a BBC Three documentary titled Roman Kemp: Our Silent Emergency which explores the mental health crisis currently affecting young men.