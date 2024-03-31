Roman Kemp pens heartfelt message as he marks major milestone: 'It won't sink in for a while'

Roman Kemp is waving goodbye to Capital FM. Following a ten-year stint on the hit radio station, the 31-year-old wrapped his final show on Thursday 28 March and it's got him feeling nostalgic. Taking to Instagram on Sunday, Roman posted a carousel of photos from his time in the Capital FM studios, as well as a heartfelt message of thanks.

"Those 10 years…were [expletive] fun," he began. "Leaving behind that room, that atmosphere, those memories of Joe and I is really scary but something I know in this moment is right for me.

"Thank you so much for all the wonderful messages. I'm sure it won't sink in for a while yet, but I really appreciate every moment of being at Capital. Vicky and Sonny thank you for kickstarting the journey and to Jordan, Sian and Chris, I only wish the best in carrying it on."

© Joe Maher/Getty Images Roman confirmed that he was leaving Capital in February

Roman first confirmed that he would be leaving Capital in February. "I've got quite a big announcement and it's one that's really weird to say out loud," he told listeners live on air.

"This is going to be my last six weeks on Capital, which is a weird thing to say. This is the oddest moment I've had on the show."

Referring to the network as his "family," Roman also spoke about the "connection" that he's built with listeners over the years. "You've been with me through my best times and also my absolute lowest," he said.

"I was 22 years old when I first joined Capital and it's built me into the man that I am today and it's all I know but I know now is the right time for me to leave and now is the right time for me to move on and leave it behind."

Currently, it's unclear what's next for Roman, although several outlets have reported that he's in the running for a presenting role on Good Morning Britain.

© Getty Shirlie Kemp appeared on Capital this week ahead of Roman's final show

In the meantime, the TV and radio star has his family and friends supporting him as he explores new avenues. Appearing on Capital ahead of her son's final appearance, Shirlie Kemp held back tears as she spoke of her pride in Roman and all that he's achieved.

"For any parent out there, the one thing you wish for your child is a great career," she said. "And to listen to you every morning at Capital having such fun is everything that as a parent you want for your child."