Roman Kemp's sweet sibling bond with sister Harleymoon – best photos

Roman and Harleymoon Kemp had a childhood unlike any other. Growing up in Berkhamsted, Hertfordshire, with not one but two famous parents – Spandau Ballet's Martin Kemp and Wham! band member, Shirlie Holliman – the siblings were thrust into the spotlight. And, with music legend George Michael serving as their godfather, the duo had an early introduction to the world of celebrity.
Growing up in the spotlight
No matter what, Roman and Harleymoon could always lean on one another in challenging times, and they're also extremely close to both of their parents. "The nice thing about my family is there is no ability to wear a mask when we're together," Roman, 30, told HELLO!.
There's no judgement there, just love and support and help if you need it." Adding that he's never "anything but myself with my mum, dad and sister," the Capital FM star couldn't help but gush about his parents, Shirlie and Martin, not to mention his older sister, Harleymoon.
Nights on the red carpet
During their teen years, Roman and his sister would often accompany their parents to red carpet events. Back in 2009, the siblings joined their father at the premiere of Harry Brown, held in Leicester Square.
Following in their parents' footsteps
They also made an appearance at a VIP screening of Age of Kill, held at The Ham Yard Hotel in 2015. Acquainted with the world of celebrity, it didn't take long for both Harleymoon and Roman to establish themselves in the media.
A talented musician, Harleymoon, 34, released her debut song Space in 2020, and she's since followed up with a new track, Home, in October 2023. As for Roman, the presenter has scored a regular gig on Capital FM, and The One Show.
Supporting each other through thick and thin
Revealing that she and Roman grew up in a musical and supportive environment, Harleymoon told HELLO!: "Our home was a place of kindness and encouragement. It was always about helping and supporting each other."
A sentiment that rings true, Harleymoon was particularly proud of Roman when he competed in the 2019 series of I'm a Celebrity and was among the first to welcome him when he left the jungle. Sharing a photo from their reunion, Roman wrote: "Back with the Kemps! Been the longest time without speaking to my amazing family so they greeted me with burger and fries!"
Marking milestones
More recently, Harleymoon was Roman's number one cheerleader, as she penned a heartwarming birthday tribute to her brother on Instagram. "Welcome to thirties little brother! (Even though you've always acted way older than me) Watching your talent and how much joy you bring people is so inspiring," she began.
"You have so much focus and dedication and still make time to be there for your schoolmates and to call mum every day (or hour!). I know when we were kids I could sometimes be a little mean, scaring you, not wanting you to play with my friends or not letting us hug but only touching feet as a comfort. But I loved singing with you, doing shows in the living room, going to Camden market to get our criminal damage jeans and slipknot hoodies, watching Keenan and Kel/ Will Ferrell and Deep Blue Sea on repeat and then having to listen to you quote it for the next 20 years."
Nowadays, both Harleymoon and Roman have flown the nest, but they always find the time to come together as a family. How adorable is this photo from their get-together last year?!
Explaining how much her parents and brother mean to her, Harleymoon captioned it: "More than my hands can type, more than words could say, more than thoughts can comprehend, unconsidered, unconditional love. A fun day with my family @martinjkemp @shirliekemp @romankemp."