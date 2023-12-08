Roman Kemp's sweet sibling bond with sister Harleymoon – best photos

More recently, Harleymoon was Roman's number one cheerleader, as she penned a heartwarming birthday tribute to her brother on Instagram. "Welcome to thirties little brother! (Even though you've always acted way older than me) Watching your talent and how much joy you bring people is so inspiring," she began.

"You have so much focus and dedication and still make time to be there for your schoolmates and to call mum every day (or hour!). I know when we were kids I could sometimes be a little mean, scaring you, not wanting you to play with my friends or not letting us hug but only touching feet as a comfort. But I loved singing with you, doing shows in the living room, going to Camden market to get our criminal damage jeans and slipknot hoodies, watching Keenan and Kel/ Will Ferrell and Deep Blue Sea on repeat and then having to listen to you quote it for the next 20 years."