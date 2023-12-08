Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Roman Kemp's sweet sibling bond with sister Harleymoon – best photos

The siblings grew up in the spotlight with parents Martin Kemp and Shirlie Holliman

Roman and Harleymoon Kemp pose together at The George Michael Collection at Christie's VIP event in 2019
Megan Bull
Megan BullTV Writer
Roman and Harleymoon Kemp had a childhood unlike any other. Growing up in Berkhamsted, Hertfordshire, with not one but two famous parents – Spandau Ballet's Martin Kemp and Wham! band member, Shirlie Holliman – the siblings were thrust into the spotlight. And, with music legend George Michael serving as their godfather, the duo had an early introduction to the world of celebrity.

We're taking a look at their sweetest photos together...

Growing up in the spotlight

Childhood photos of Roman and Harleymoon Kemp© Instagram

No matter what, Roman and Harleymoon could always lean on one another in challenging times, and they're also extremely close to both of their parents. "The nice thing about my family is there is no ability to wear a mask when we're together," Roman, 30, told HELLO!.

There's no judgement there, just love and support and help if you need it." Adding that he's never "anything but myself with my mum, dad and sister," the Capital FM star couldn't help but gush about his parents, Shirlie and Martin, not to mention his older sister, Harleymoon.

Nights on the red carpet

Roman and Harleymoon Kemp with their dad, Martin, at the premiere of Harry Brown© Getty

During their teen years, Roman and his sister would often accompany their parents to red carpet events. Back in 2009, the siblings joined their father at the premiere of Harry Brown, held in Leicester Square.  



Following in their parents' footsteps

Harleymoon, Martin and Roman Kemp at a VIP screening in 2015© Getty

They also made an appearance at a VIP screening of Age of Kill, held at The Ham Yard Hotel in 2015. Acquainted with the world of celebrity, it didn't take long for both Harleymoon and Roman to establish themselves in the media. 

A talented musician, Harleymoon, 34, released her debut song Space in 2020, and she's since followed up with a new track, Home, in October 2023. As for Roman, the presenter has scored a regular gig on Capital FM, and The One Show

Supporting each other through thick and thin

Shirlie, Harleymoon and Martin Kemp reunite with Roman after his 2019 stint in I'm a Celebrity© Instagram

Revealing that she and Roman grew up in a musical and supportive environment, Harleymoon told HELLO!: "Our home was a place of kindness and encouragement. It was always about helping and supporting each other." 

A sentiment that rings true, Harleymoon was particularly proud of Roman when he competed in the 2019 series of I'm a Celebrity and was among the first to welcome him when he left the jungle. Sharing a photo from their reunion, Roman wrote: "Back with the Kemps! Been the longest time without speaking to my amazing family so they greeted me with burger and fries!"

Marking milestones

Harleymoon and Roman Kemp pose together for a photo. © Instagram

More recently, Harleymoon was Roman's number one cheerleader, as she penned a heartwarming birthday tribute to her brother on Instagram. "Welcome to thirties little brother! (Even though you've always acted way older than me) Watching your talent and how much joy you bring people is so inspiring," she began.

 "You have so much focus and dedication and still make time to be there for your schoolmates and to call mum every day (or hour!). I know when we were kids I could sometimes be a little mean, scaring you, not wanting you to play with my friends or not letting us hug but only touching feet as a comfort. But I loved singing with you, doing shows in the living room, going to Camden market to get our criminal damage jeans and slipknot hoodies, watching Keenan and Kel/ Will Ferrell and Deep Blue Sea on repeat and then having to listen to you quote it for the next 20 years." 

Fun family days

The Kemps pose for a photo in their family home.© Instagram

Nowadays, both Harleymoon and Roman have flown the nest, but they always find the time to come together as a family. How adorable is this photo from their get-together last year?! 

Explaining how much her parents and brother mean to her, Harleymoon captioned it: "More than my hands can type, more than words could say, more than thoughts can comprehend, unconsidered, unconditional love. A fun day with my family @martinjkemp @shirliekemp @romankemp." 

