Exclusive: John Caudwell reveals his exciting baby news on 240ft superyacht Titania

Philanthropist and Caudwell Children charity founder John Caudwell has invited HELLO! aboard his magnificent 240ft superyacht Titania – which will feature in the fifth Netflix series of The Crown as a replica of the yacht Jonikal where Princess Diana spent her last holiday with Dodi Fayed.

During the interview and photoshoot on board the yacht, John and partner Modesta Vzesniauskaite confirm they are going to become parents again. "We're expecting a baby girl next March, the same month our son William was born," he says of the couple’s 18-month-old son.

"We weren’t planning to have another child at all so it was a beautiful surprise." Modesta tells HELLO!: "When I found out I was pregnant again, I couldn’t believe it. I thought there was no hope of having another baby - especially as it took three years to conceive William – so I was happy and scared at the same time."

And she also reveals how she surprised John with the happy news of her pregnancy. "Although I was desperate to tell John, I felt so emotional and confused that I waited a day to calm down. Then I thought of a way to surprise him. I filled our bedroom with balloons and a sign saying, 'Congratulations new dad'."

John recalls: "For a few seconds I had no idea what we were celebrating. I thought, 'Have I forgotten our anniversary?' Then I saw the sign and broke into a huge smile."

John, who is also father to five more children from previous relationships - Rebekah, 42, Libby, 34, Rufus, 25, Scarlett, 20, and Jacobi, 18 - purchased the Titania at an auction for 34million Euros in 2012.

Boasting seven cabins and state of the art facilities that include a swimming pool, jacuzzi, sauna and massage room, it can be seen in all its luxurious glory when the hit Netflix series The Crown returns in November, with Elizabeth Debicki playing Princess Diana opposite actor Khalid Abdalla as her new paramour Dodi Fayed.

"I totally fell in love with this yacht," says John. "It's beautiful and we're extremely spoiled, but it’s the memories of happy times shared with family and friends on board that makes it special.

"I'm very good at switching off on holiday, and our favourite place with panoramic views is the top deck. We have all our lunches and dinners up there."

