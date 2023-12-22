Skip to main contentSkip to footer
GMA's Lara Spencer reveals emotional festive reunion with her mom amid 'scary couple of months'
The Good Morning America shared rare photos of the celebration

Bryony Gooch
Bryony GoochUS Writer
As it gets closer to Christmas, Good Morning America's Lara Spencer, 54, caught fans up with her family life as she shared rare photos of her family united for the holiday period.

The beloved host shared snaps as a throwback to her Thanksgiving celebrations, explaining that: "Before we get to Christmas, I have to catch up and post some of the many special pictures from our Thanksgiving."

WATCH: Lara Spencer's Family Life

The Instagram carousel contained a multitude of photos of her jam-packed festive celebration. The host took her two kids round to her mom's for the season, where she caught up with other family members.

Although not everyone could come along to the festive celebration, Lara wrote that "having 3 out of her 5 kids made my mom really happy, not to mention lots of the grandkids and her two adorable great grands!"

Lara included a photo of a packed-looking dinner table, with her son and daughter, Katherine 'Kat' and Duff Haffenreffer, featuring among the large family gathering.

Lara shares the now-grown kids with ex-husband David Haffenreffer, who previously contributed to CNN and is now a real estate broker. They were married for 15 years until 2015. Nonetheless the anchor found love again and remarried in 2018 to Richard 'Rick' McVey, who is an entrepreneur and chief executive officer of MarketAxess Holdings.

On a more serious note, the 54-year-old wrote that in the midst of a tricky time for her family it was great to spend time with her mom: "It's been a scary couple of months for her, and all of us, and we were so thankful for the time together."

The media personality alluded to difficulties this year for her mom but went no further, maintaining her family's privacy. 

It's been a busy year for Lara, who waved her youngest child Kat off to college at Vanderbilt University in Tennessee. This means the GMA anchor is officially an empty nester, as her son Duff left for college in 2021 as he attends the Southern Methodist University in Dallas.

Lara with husband Rick© @laraspencer Instagram
Lara with husband Rick

To commemorate the significant moment, Lara shared photos of her daughter to Instagram, making it clear she was going to miss her.

The GMA anchor wrote: "Hard to believe this was our last weekend before we take this one to college," Lara wrote in her caption, alongside the hashtag "My baby."

