Cindy Crawford, 57, causes a stir in risqué beach cover-up

Cindy Crawford caught fans' attention as she posed in just a sheer beach cover-up on Friday – and the star looked better than ever.

Showing off her incredibly toned legs in the snapshot, Cindy, 57, looked gorgeous in the floaty blue beach dress which featured a textured print and a waist-cinching belt.

© Instagram Cindy showed off her toned calves in the snapshot

The Fair Game actress wore her hair in voluminous waves, opting for a fresh-faced look as she enjoyed her day by the pool.

Cindy captioned the post, "Beach Blue," and fans were quick to comment on her radiant appearance.

© Instagram Cindy shared a family photo from her Christmas celebrations

"Look at those calves," wrote one follower. While another added."Those calf muscles though. She still got it."

A third follower penned: "Simply the best."

Cindy has been enjoying downtime time over the festive period, and the supermodel took to Instagram earlier this week to share a new family photo. The snapshot included her husband Rande Gerber and daughter Kaia Gerber, 22, while her son Presley Gerber, 24, was not present for the celebrations.

© Getty Cindy's daughter Kaia Gerber is following in her mom's footsteps with her successful modeling career

The post was captioned: "My favorite thing about the holidays is that it brings families together. So grateful to spend time with mine! (Missing you @presleygerber!) My Christmas wish is that we all see and recognize that we are all more alike than we are different. Happy holidays!"

Last week, Cindy spoke out about her encounter with the late Princess Diana and a young Prince William, after the model made a cameo appearance in the latest season of The Crown.

Cindy Crawford's surprise appearance in The Crown

In the episode, photos of Cindy were pinned up on the wall of a teenage Prince William. The scene showed William, played by Ed McVey, getting embarrassed after the pictures were discovered by his grandfather, Prince Philip, who is played by Jonathan Pryce.

Cindy commented on the royal encounter on her social media, writing: "A little cameo on @thecrownnetflix. I still vividly remember visiting Kensington Palace to meet Diana and a teenage William (who had just discovered the 'Super Models')."