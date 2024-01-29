Cindy Crawford poses in stunning vacation photo with rarely-seen sisters and mom that'll wow you

Cindy Crawford is relaxing in Miami, Florida with family, and she made a rare social media appearance alongside the other generations of women in her clan.

The 57-year-old supermodel was featured in a photo from vacation shared by her mom Jennifer Sue Crawford, 77, alongside her two sisters Chris and Danielle.

The common features between the four were apparent, as all the ladies possessed the same kind faces and striking looks, showing that good looks certainly ran in the Crawford family.

Fans of the family were equally as taken, with many quickly deeming the picture "Beautiful!" while sharing a slew of heart emojis. One even said: "What a lovely group!"

In a previous interview with Into The Gloss, Cindy spoke about her mom being her inspiration for natural beauty and making do with fewer means.

"I wasn't a slow learner when it came to beauty, but I definitely didn't go from zero to 60," she stated. "My mom never wore makeup, she just used soap and never wore moisturizer or anything, never got a bikini wax – that just wasn't who she was.

© Instagram Cindy on vacation with her sisters Chris and Danielle and their mother Jennifer

"Also we didn't have money, so maybe she had Oil of Olay or something later on, but she really didn't spend any money on grooming or beauty products."

She also revealed that it was in fact Jennifer who had dissuaded her from removing the beauty mark above her lip despite teasing from her sister, which has since become one of her most iconic features.

"She talked me out of getting my 'ugly mark' – as my sister called it – removed," Cindy reminisced. "Apparently if it was on the right side it was a beauty mark, and if it was on the left it was an ugly mark. I would get teased by the other kids in school, so I definitely wanted to get it removed.

© Instagram The supermodel has a pretty large family tree

"But my mother always said, 'You know what your mole looks like, you don't know what the scar is going to look like.' Now it's so much just a part of my face that I don't think 'Oh, how's my mole doing today?'"

She continued: "But it's the thing that made people remember me, and it made a lot of women who also have beauty marks identify with me. They set you apart."

© Getty Images Cindy often credits her mom with inspiring her to embrace her natural beauty

She expressed, however, that while she grew to love her mole, but sometimes, it was hard not to notice. "Honestly though, if I was designing my face from scratch I don't know if I would have designed it with the mole.

"It does look weird when they retouch it or when they flop a photo. Other people don't notice it but I'm like, 'They flopped it!' My whole face is different. That's one of the things that drives me crazy."

© Getty Images She and husband Rande Gerber are parents to son Presley and daughter Kaia

One of the celebrated "Supers" in the modeling world, she has passed the legacy on to her children with husband Rande Gerber as well, those being her son Presley, 24, and daughter Kaia, 22.

