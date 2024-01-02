Kevin Clifton delights with wholesome photo of Stacey and baby Minnie as he celebrates 'best year'

Strictly star Kevin Clifton has rung in the new year with a sweet, reflective post celebrating the 'best year of [his] life'.

Taking to Instagram on Monday, the 41-year-old professional dancer uploaded an image of his partner Stacey Dooley inspecting a pile of presents with their baby daughter, Minnie.

WATCH: Kevin Clifton comforts baby daughter Minnie in adorable update

The mother-daughter duo looked adorable in the snap wearing cosy pyjamas, with Stacey opting for a chic black-and-white set, while tiny tot Minnie melted hearts in a candyfloss pink pyjama set adorned with a festive mouse print.

Although both of their faces were hidden from view, Stacey and Minnie also enjoyed a sweet twinning moment with their matching red locks. Adorable!

In his caption, Kevin sweetly paid tribute to his family and wrote: "2023 - Best year of my life. Seeing in 2024 exactly how I like it. Completely sober, in bed with @sjdooley and Minnie. Happy New Year".

Fans and friends flocked to the comments section to share their thoughts, with one writing: "The best of times. Cherish those moments, they grow so fast!" while another wrote: "Happy new year to you and your beautiful family".

A third chimed in: "Those gorgeous little feet, they melt me", and a fourth sweetly added: "The very best way to see the New Year in, lots of love to the three of you".

It's been an incredibly busy year for the trio! From Kevin's pantomime success to Stacey's eye-opening documentary, Stacey Dooley Sleeps Over, it's fair to say that the duo have been making waves on both the stage and the small screen.

© Instagram Stacey welcomed Minnie in January

Careers aside, 2023 also saw the couple take the next step in their relationship. Indeed in January last year, Stacey and Kevin welcomed their first child together: a daughter called Minnie who bears a striking resemblance to her famous mum thanks to her bright red hair.

© Instagram Minnie has Stacey's red hair!

At the time of her arrival, they posted a sweet image of a letter bearing Minnie's name, alongside the words: "Minnie's parents". Meanwhile, on his Instagram Stories, Kevin wrote: "Our daughter Minnie is here".

Since welcoming their daughter, Stacey and Kevin have been incredibly transparent about their experiences as first-time parents. During a candid chat with HELLO!, the presenter shared: "It's hard not to slip into clichés when I'm asked this but honestly becoming a mum has changed me entirely.

© Shutterstock The duo met on Strictly Come Dancing in 2018

"Every stage is a surprise! The emotions are completely overwhelming. I'm obsessed! My priorities have shifted massively. My daughter is the love of my life… So cheesy but so true!"

And during a recent appearance on BBC Morning Live, Kevin echoed Stacey's sentiments, adding: "I'm obsessed, I'm absolutely obsessed. "We've just completely fallen in love with her. I do feel a little bit guilty sometimes when I'm on the road. Like I miss them as they're obviously at home, but I do get a night's sleep."