Kevin Clifton shares stunning photo of baby Minnie - and she's Stacey Dooley's double

Kevin Clifton and Stacey Dooley became proud parents back in January when they welcomed baby daughter Minnie, and the duo have delighted fans on several occasions with beautiful photos of their child.

In the latest, which was taken during their adventure across the United States, Kevin shared the most adorable photo of Stacey holding her baby girl as the duo looked out across an expansive and overgrown garden. The scene featured bright-green grass and trees filled with leaves, alongside a set of stone stairs and matching planters.

Stacey rocked an oversized jumper and a pair of cyan-coloured trouers as she held onto Minnie, who was dressed up in a pink coat to keep her warm in the October weather.

Stacey had her auburn locks on full display as they stretched out behind her, and Minnie had clearly inherited her hair colour from her mum as she sported her own mop in the same shade.

© Instagram Minnie is really taking after Stacey!

Kevin picked up on this in his caption, as the professional dancer shared an orange heart and mouse emoji, while also tagging his long-term girlfriend.

Followers loved the sweet photo, as one enthused: "Minnie's hair colour is gorgeous. Beautiful picture, so simple but yet so meaningful," while a second penned: "Bless her she's growing up. Bet your arms are starting to ache eh @sjdooley a lot quicker each day."

© Instagram Stacey and Kevin welcomed Minnie in January

A third added: "Beautiful simple photo!" while a fourth posted: "Minnie's hair colour," alongside a string of heart emojis.

The parents are enjoying their time in the United States, having stopped off in San Francisco earlier in the week, where Stacey shared a sweet photo of the family-of-three all cuddled up together on the sofa.

© Instagram Minnie is gowing up very fast!

"My FAMILY [heart emoji] So proud of us…" the 36-year-old penned on Instagram, adding a USA flag emoji to her caption. "Now let’s enjoy San Fran for a couple of days… I’ve just wrapped and fancy a treat. Recs for SF shopping PLS?!"

In the snap, Minnie's fiery red hair was the exact match of her mum's, which Stacey had styled in a relaxed, down style.