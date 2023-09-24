George Clooney breaks silence on reports million-dollar Italian villa shared with Amal Clooney and twins is on sale

It's not the end of an era for George Clooney and his famous Italian villa after all, which was rumored to be on sale for around $100 million.

The Ocean's Eleven actor has famously owned an estate in Lake Como, Villa Oleandra, for over 20 years, and over the weekend, real estate agent Yasemin Baysal, owner of Engel & Volkers Lago di Como, told Italian publication Oggi that the sale rumors were "true," adding she already has one customer who was "very interested" and that: "We have started all the necessary checks before submitting a possible offer."

However the Italian real estate agent will have to fend off her clients, as the father-of-two has now denied he is letting go of the beloved home he shares with wife Amal Clooney.

WATCH: George and Amal Clooney's Cutest Moments

In a statement to People via his reps, George declared: "The first I heard of it was when Page Six published the story," adding: "Everyone picked it up. It's not true."

George initially purchased the home for approximately $12 million, and it's where he met his wife Amal at a party he hosted in 2013, when a mutual friend brought her as a plus one.

They went on their first date later that year in October, to Berners Tavern in London, and by April 2014, he proposed. They married in Italy, at Aman Canal Grande hotel in Venice, on September 27, 2014.

© Getty George purchased the massive estate in 2002

Villa Oleandra, which George purchased in 2002, sits on Laglio in the Lake Como region, and the area has been known to have received a major real estate boost in the years after he made the purchase.

MORE: George and Amal Clooney's savvy hack to parenting six-year-old twins Ella and Alexander

MORE: Amal Clooney looks absolutely sensational in blush ball gown for magical moment with husband George Clooney in Venice

The home includes a whopping 25 rooms, plus a swimming pool, a large garage, tennis court, full gym, a pizza room, and plenty of Italian charm and ornate detailings.

© Getty The home boasts a whopping 25 bedrooms

"What changed my life in a very pleasant and unexpected way was buying the villa in Laglio," the father-of-two said back in 2010 during a press conference promoting his thriller The American.

He added: "I thought maybe I would spend a few weeks vacationing. But then I realized how beautiful life was in Italy and how it really helped calm me and not feel so pressured."

© Getty The Clooneys spend most of their time in Italy

George and Amal have spent much of their summer in Italy, and it is where they are primarily raising their twins, Ella and Alexander, six, who they welcomed in 2017.

MORE: Amal Clooney exudes timeless glamour in mini dress and towering heels to touch down in Venice

© Getty Villa Oleandra is now reportedly worth $100 million

The two also own a home in England, where the human rights lawyer was raised after her family left Beirut, Lebanon during the Lebanese Civil War.

Ella and Alexander have become true Italian locals just like their famous dad, who once joked about how his twins can speak fluent Italian, but neither him nor Amal know the language enough to know what they're saying.

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletterand get them delivered straight to your inbox.